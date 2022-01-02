COVID-19
France registers more than 10 million COVID infections
France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday.
French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases, Reuters reported.
France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.
Saturday’s figure was the second highest after the 232,200 record on Friday when French President Emmanuel Macron warned the next few weeks would be difficult.
In his New Year’s Eve address, Macron did not mention a need for more restrictive health measures than those already announced, adding that the government should refrain from further limiting individual freedoms, Reuters reported.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased by 96 over 24 hours, standing at a more than the seven-month peak of 18,811. But that figure is still almost half the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.
The COVID-19 death toll in France increased by 110 over 24 hours to 123,851.
COVID-19
India delivers 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan
India delivered another consignment of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan on Saturday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
According to the statement, the consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
India added that additional 500,000 doses of vaccine would be sent to Afghanistan in the upcoming weeks.
“Government of India has committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID Vaccine and essential lifesaving drugs,” the statement read.
Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical supplies to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).
“In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalizing the modalities for transportation,” the statement said.
COVID-19
Australia starts 2022 with record COVID cases
Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose.
New South Wales, the most populous state, and Victoria both posted daily record case numbers of 22,577 and 7,442 respectively on Saturday, health department figures showed.
There were four deaths due to COVID in New South Wales and nine in Victoria, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to more than 2,250.
Including cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, Saturday had already set a national record of 33,161 cases, topping Friday’s 32,946, even before numbers from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory were released.
All Australian states, except for Western Australia, have begun to live with the virus after higher vaccination levels, and the easing in restrictions has pushed cases higher.
The New South Wales government changed its self-isolation rules for asymptomatic healthcare workers who had been classified as a close contact of a COVID case, giving them an exemption if they are considered critical to their workplace.
Over the week since Christmas Day, cases in New South Wales have more than tripled from 6,288. Hospitalisations due to COVID have more than doubled to 901 from 388, while the number of people in intensive care units has risen by around 50% to 79.
The outbreak has affected sporting events. Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes cricket test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID.
COVID-19
WHO’s Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants
The simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “tsunami of cases”, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.
“Delta and Omicrom are now twin threats driving up cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalisation and deaths,” said Tedros.
“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.”
Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs, Reuters reported.
He said the WHO was campaigning for every country to hit a target of 70% vaccine coverage by the middle of 2022, which would help end the acute phase of the pandemic.
New Year’s Eve will mark the second anniversary of China alerting the WHO to 27 cases of “viral pneumonia” of unknown origin in the city of Wuhan.
More than 281 million people have since been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.
