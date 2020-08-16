Featured
France asks Afghanistan not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens
France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 “hard-core” prisoners as part of moves towards peace talks with the Taliban militants, and an official said on Friday that 80 of these convicts had been freed so far.
“France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Last week Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged US President Donald Trump to ensure an Afghan soldier who carried out an insider attack and killed three Australian soldiers was not part of the group of 400 Taliban prisoners.
Officials from the Department of Defence contacted the families of the three Australian soldiers earlier this month, warning the soldier, Hekmatullah, would likely be one of the prisoners released.
Hekmatullah has spent seven years in prison after killing Lance Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Sapper James Martin and Private Robert Poate in August 2012 while they were playing cards.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds raised the matter with their US counterparts in Washington during talks late last month, and Morrison has
This comes after last Sunday’s decision by the Loya Jirga, or grand council, in Kabul, that the remaining 400 controversial prisoners be released in accordance with the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February this year.
Following Sunday’s resolution, President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree ordering the release of the prisoners so that intra-Afghan talks could start as soon as possible.
Political leaders condemn attack against Fawzia Koofi
Afghan leaders and foreign allies Saturday condemned the attack on peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi and wished her a speedy recovery.
Koofi, who is one of the Afghan national negotiating team members, came under fire by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon while traveling on the Kabul-Parwan highway.
According to Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, gunmen opened fire on Koofi and her sister when they were returning from a meeting in Parwan.
He said the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road.
Arian said Koofi had been shot in her right hand but that she was in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans took to social media on Saturday after the news broke and also condemned the attack.
Koofi herself posted on her Facebook page Friday night and said she “survived an assassination attempt today afternoon outside Kabul city and got injured in the right arm. Thankfully not a life threatening injury!”
President Ashraf Ghani stated in response to the incident that “cowardly attacks on Afghan women would not hinder their purposeful efforts to preserve Afghanistan’s 19-year-old values.”
He wished Koofi, “a leader of the wave of political transformation” a speedy recovery.
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident.
“I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Ms Fawzia Koofi and call upon the government to identify and apprehend the culprits and possible motive for the attack.”
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also denounced the attempted assassination against Koofi and called it a “terrorist act.”
Karzai said the attack was a clear and unequivocal act against the peace process and expressed his concern about the efforts and plots of the enemies of peace.
He also called on the people of Afghanistan to take a stand against any such plans so as to ensure negotiations would not be derailed.
Stefano Pontecorvo the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan also voiced his dismay and said the “attack on Fawzia Koofi is yet another despicable attempt at silencing voices of those who advocate for peace and equal opportunities.”
"Attack on @FawziaKoofi77 is yet another despicable attempt at silencing voices of those who advocate for peace and equal opportunities. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. #NATO will continue to support the #ANDSF in the fight against terrorism."- SCR @pontecorvoste
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) August 15, 2020
He said: “The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” and that NATO would continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the fight against terrorism.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes just days before Koofi and the rest of the Afghan national negotiating team are expected to leave for Doha to start peace talks with the Taliban.
US seizes four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela
The United States said on Friday it had confiscated four Iranian fuel shipments that had been bound for Venezuela, disrupting a key supply line for both Tehran and Caracas as they defied US sanctions.
US President Donald Trump said Iran should not be sending cargoes to Venezuela and added that the seized shipments were bound for Houston, Texas, and suggested they may have already arrived.
“They’re going to Houston. And, they’re there,” Trump told a White House news conference. “We’re moving them, and moved, to Houston.”
The US Justice Department said the seized cargo was now in US custody “with the assistance of foreign partners,” adding that the amount confiscated from four tankers was about 1.116 million barrels of fuel, making it the largest-ever US seizure of Iranian fuel.
The US State Department credited its outgoing special envoy for Iran for the seizure operation.
“Our diplomacy, led by Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, was able to both halt these shipments and assist the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security in executing a US seizure order,” it said in a statement.
Neither the Justice Department nor the State Department specify when, where or how the seizure took place. The latter also did not disclose what steps Hook, whose resignation was announced earlier this week, took to secure the seizure.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday that US threats of legal action and sanctions forced Greek shipowners to surrender Iranian fuel to the US government in recent days.
The report, which cited people familiar with the confiscation, said that the operation took place in international waters without the physical presence of any US authorities or the assistance of any foreign government.
Venezuela had already paid for the fuel and hence Iran will not lose any revenue from the confiscation, the newspaper reported.
In July 2019, Hook had sent emails to the captain of a British-flagged oil tanker that was briefly seized by Iran in the Gulf, saying the Trump administration was offering him several million dollars to steer the tanker to a country that would impound it on behalf of Washington.
The United States has imposed sanctions on both countries to choke oil exports and deprive them of their main source of revenue in its bid to see the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and change the behavior of Iran’s government.
It has also threatened to sanction any ship owners and vessels involved in oil trade with Tehran and Caracas.
Increased Tension
Tensions between Iran and the United States increased last year following a series of incidents involving shipping in and near the Middle East Gulf.
US prosecutors filed a lawsuit in July to seize the gasoline aboard the four tankers, and a judge subsequently issued a warrant for seizure. Legal sources previously told Reuters that the cargoes could not be seized until they were in US territorial waters.
The owners of the four vessels agreed to have the fuel transferred so it could be shipped to the United States, a US government source said on Thursday. The warrant only covered the cargoes, not the vessels.
The owners of the ships targeted by the US legal action agreed to transfer their cargo to vessels owned by Greece’s Eurotankers and Denmark’s Maersk, which are now heading to Houston, the WSJ reported, citing sources.
The four tankers that initially carried the cargoes were the Liberia-flagged Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna. They are owned and managed by companies controlled by Greece-based firms Vienna LTD and Palermo SA.
Vienna and Palermo did not reply to requests for comment.
The Justice Department said that, following the seizure, Iran’s navy forcibly boarded an unrelated ship in an apparent attempt to recover the seized petroleum, and added that the US military’s Central Command published a video of it on Thursday.
Hook is set to formally leave his post within several weeks, a source familiar with the matter said and after his departure, US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliot Abrams will be adding the Iran brief to his duties.
