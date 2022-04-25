Science & Technology
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Operations at a unit of Taiwan-based Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) in China’s Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls but there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said on Monday.
The operations in Kunshan of Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK), which makes data transmission equipment and connectors, will remain closed until the authorities give permission to restart, it said.
“As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory’s main products are located in overseas shipping warehouse and inventory levels are still sufficient, the impact on the company’s business is limited,” Foxconn said in a statement.
A source familiar with the situation said the plant is not a major supplier for Apple products and the company was able to shift production to other facilities.
“We do not see an impact on iPhones,” the person said.
China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.
That had caused dozens of Taiwanese firms, many making parts for the semiconductor and electronics industries, to suspend operations.
Honda developing three new electric vehicle platforms by 2030 -executive
Honda Motor Co (7267.T) plans to build millions of electric vehicles (EV) by 2030 using three new dedicated platforms, with one to be jointly developed with U.S. partner General Motors Co (GM.N), a top executive at the Japanese automaker said.
Shinji Aoyama, Honda’s global head of electrification, told Reuters on Thursday the firm will introduce an electric mini commercial vehicle in Japan in 2024, built on a new small EV platform. This will be followed by full-size electric model in North America in 2026, on a new large platform.
Both platforms will be used for other models.
Speaking in a video call, Aoyama said a third platform, which he described as “medium size”, will be shared with General Motors, starting in 2027.
The two companies in early April said they would jointly develop “affordable electric vehicles” for global markets, but released few other details.
“Whether they will be based on Honda’s architecture or on GM’s platform has not been decided,” Aoyama said.
“We have not decided which plants (or) what will be produced,” he added. “But we are going to share the bill of process” for manufacturing “to enable the cars to be produced at either” Honda or GM plants.
GM is building two premium electric SUVs for Honda in North America, starting in 2024, based on the dedicated EV platform that underpins GM’s Cadillac Lyriq. read more
Aoyama said Honda has agreed to use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery, though the specifications have not been finalized. But the Japanese automaker has no plans to participate in GM’s Ultium battery joint venture with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (051910.KS), he said.
Honda has said it plans to build two million electric vehicles globally by 2030, including the mid-size models being developed with GM.
Aoyoma said Honda is targeting North American production of 750,000-800,000 electric vehicles in 2030, and about the same in China, with another 400,000-500,000 in Japan and other markets.
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world’s best
In a show of strength two months into its assault on Ukraine, Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile which President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday would make Moscow’s enemies stop and think.
Putin was shown on TV being told by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile had been test-launched for the first time from Plesetsk in northwest Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000 km away, Reuters reported.
The test of the Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension. Russia has yet to capture any major cities since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine’s defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
“The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come,” Putin said.
“This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia’s security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country.”
Announcing the invasion eight weeks ago, Putin made a pointed reference to Russia’s nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way “will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.”
Days later, he ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert. “The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday the Sarmat was fired from a silo launcher at 1512 Moscow time (1212 GMT).
Russia’s nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new missile “in the autumn of this year” once testing is complete, Tass quoted Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, as saying on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has ordered the closure of the PUBG and TechTalk applications in Afghanistan.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Thursday that the cabinet had instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to take action.
“Cabinet decision: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is tasked with shutting down the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which misleads the younger generation,” Samangani tweeted.
Samangi said that the cabinet also ordered the ministry to prevent the broadcast of channels that air immoral material and programs.
The previous government of Afghanistan had also temporarily banned the PUBG game in the country.
After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban the game.
