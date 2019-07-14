Fourth Intra-Afghan Meeting to Be Held Soon

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2019)

The fourth intra-Afghan meeting is supposed to be held in four to six weeks in one of the regional countries.

The officials of the National Security Directorate (NDS) say that Hamdullah Mohib, the advisor of NDS, has discussed the participants’ list and agenda of the upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations in his meeting with the Ambassador of Germany.

“Both sides discussed on the possible timing and agenda for the next intra-Afghan meeting,” said Kabir Haqmal, the Spokesperson of the NDS.

The Afghan government has welcomed the third round of the intra-Afghan summit which was hosted by Germany and Qatar and additionally has said that there are observations which can be helpful to the upcoming meeting inf considered.

“If we want peace, both sides have to understand that a ceasefire should be implemented in order to focus on the peace process,” said Gulalai Akbari, a Senator.

Meanwhile, the former President of the country stresses who has attended the World Peace Forum in China stresses on the effective role of the regional and world countries in the Afghan peace process.

Hamid Karzai, the ex-President of the country, says that the United States has recently initiated the Afghan peace process which Afghans, our neighboring countries, and some powerful countries of the world like Russia and China welcomes it.

He hopes the peace process to end up successfully.

At the same time, the eighth round of the US-Taliban talks is supposed to be held soon where both sides are expected to reach an agreement.

This comes as despite all the political efforts the Taliban has not accepted the suggestion regarding the ceasefire and direct talks with the Afghan government.