Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2021)

Four people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of several people in Kabul, including a child who appeared to have had a kidney removed, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

Saeed Khosti, a spokesman for the ministry, stated the suspects were arrested in PD8 in Kabul city during an operation by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces.

Khosti said several hostages were rescued during the operation and a body was recovered in the house of the kidnappers.

“On Friday, we arrested the kidnappers in Kabul. They kept people as captivities in their houses and we even found a dead body there.

A child with an incision in her abdomen was also rescued. According to Khosti, one of her kidneys had been removed.

“We are investigating who committed this brutal act. We will also manage to find the rest of the gang through them [the suspect] and will prosecute them and will refer them to court,” Khosti said.

Kabul citizens, however, stated that the crime rate has been reduced significantly in the city.

Mohammad Jawad, a resident of Kabul, stated: “Thefts and crimes have decreased compared to the past. We urge the Islamic Emirate to maintain security.”