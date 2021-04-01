World
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
Police in the Californian city of Orange reported a shooting on Wednesday with “multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,” and local news media outlets said four people were killed before a suspect was arrested.
Few official details of the violence in the city south of Los Angeles were immediately available, but the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) and television station KNBC-TV reported that in addition to the four dead, two people were wounded by gunfire.
Reuters stated that reporting the incident on its official Facebook page, the Orange Police Department said its officers arrived at about 5:30 p.m. local time “as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities.”
The police statement said an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and that the situation had since been “stabilized” with no further threat to the public, Reuters reported.
KNBC-TV reported the shooting erupted at a business complex in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The television station and CNS reported that the dead included a child. Various news outlets also reported that the shooter was among those injured.
The violence marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States over the past two weeks, Reuters reported.
Eight people were shot to death by a gunman who went on a rampage at three day spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. And 10 people were killed on March 22 when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The lone suspects in both those shootings were arrested.
Reacting on Twitter to Wednesday’s events in Orange, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the latest bloodshed “horrifying and heartbreaking.”
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody, Reuters reported.
The attack occurred in the early afternoon and investigators appealed for witnesses, especially those who had shot videos that later posted on social media.
“We have six victims who sustained stab wounds. We have a victim who has sadly succumbed to injuries. That victim is a woman,” police Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news conference broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
“We believe we have the lone suspect in custody… Obviously the question is why did this happen,” Jang told reporters standing in front of the library where the attack occurred.
No further details of the victims were provided.
Reuters reported that video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.
While there was no report on his condition, Jang said that the suspect has a criminal record.
“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”
