Connect with us

World

Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 1, 2021)

Police in the Californian city of Orange reported a shooting on Wednesday with “multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,” and local news media outlets said four people were killed before a suspect was arrested.

Few official details of the violence in the city south of Los Angeles were immediately available, but the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS) and television station KNBC-TV reported that in addition to the four dead, two people were wounded by gunfire.

Reuters stated that reporting the incident on its official Facebook page, the Orange Police Department said its officers arrived at about 5:30 p.m. local time “as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities.”

The police statement said an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and that the situation had since been “stabilized” with no further threat to the public, Reuters reported.

KNBC-TV reported the shooting erupted at a business complex in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The television station and CNS reported that the dead included a child. Various news outlets also reported that the shooter was among those injured.

The violence marked the third deadly mass shooting in the United States over the past two weeks, Reuters reported.

Eight people were shot to death by a gunman who went on a rampage at three day spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. And 10 people were killed on March 22 when a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The lone suspects in both those shootings were arrested.

Reacting on Twitter to Wednesday’s events in Orange, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the latest bloodshed “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

World

Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: March 28, 2021)

Two suspected suicide bombers attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, wounding fourteen people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, officials said.

The congregation was concluding their mass inside the church on the island of Sulawesi when the attackers detonated at least one device outside, police said. The two suspects were the only fatalities.

“I strongly condemn this act of terrorism and I have ordered the police chief to thoroughly investigate the perpetrators’ networks and tear down the networks to their roots,” President Joko Widodo said in an online broadcast following the attack.

Authorities were looking into which radical networks the bombers came from and whether the attack was linked to recent arrests of suspected militants, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

In January, a counter-terrorism unit raided a militant hideout in Makassar and killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.

Jokowi, as the president is widely known, urged people to remain calm and said everybody could worship “without fear”.

Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that a suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard.

Security camera footage showed a blast that blew flame, smoke and debris into the middle of the road.

Ansyaad Mbai, former chief of the National Counterterrorism Agency, said the perpetrators were likely part of the same group responsible for a bombing in Jolo, the Philippines, in 2020.

“They want to show that they still exist and use this to propagate their group and recruit new members,” he said.

Police blamed the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah group for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people.

Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.

“Whatever the motive is, this act isn’t justified by any religion because it harms not just one person but others, too,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, said in a statement.

Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities.

Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.

In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.

Continue Reading

Featured

One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2021)

One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody, Reuters reported.

The attack occurred in the early afternoon and investigators appealed for witnesses, especially those who had shot videos that later posted on social media.

“We have six victims who sustained stab wounds. We have a victim who has sadly succumbed to injuries. That victim is a woman,” police Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news conference broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

“We believe we have the lone suspect in custody… Obviously the question is why did this happen,” Jang told reporters standing in front of the library where the attack occurred.

No further details of the victims were provided.

Reuters reported that video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.

While there was no report on his condition, Jang said that the suspect has a criminal record.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Continue Reading

Business

Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

Ariana News

Published

5 days ago

on

March 27, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: March 27, 2021)

A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging, and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, Reuters reported, citing a Dutch firm working to free the vessel.

According to the report, the 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways.

About 15% of world shipping traffic passes through the canal, and hundreds of vessels are waiting to pass through the waterway once the blockage has been cleared.

Dredgers had removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand from around its bow by Friday, but tugging operations to free the ship were suspended overnight.

“We aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, told Dutch TV program Nieuwsuur late on Friday.

Boskalis owns Smit Salvage, which was brought in this week to help with efforts by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to dislodge the ship.

“The bow is really stuck in the sandy clay, but the stern has not been pushed totally into the clay, which is positive. We can try to use that as leverage to pull it loose,” Berdowski said.

“Heavy tugboats, with a combined capacity of 400 tonnes, will arrive this weekend. We hope that a combination of the tugboats, dredging of sand at the bow and a high tide will enable us to get the ship loose at the beginning of next week.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday thanked foreign partners for offers to help refloat the ship and said the SCA’s chairman would brief media shortly on details of the operation to release the ship.

TANKER RATES UP

Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has scrambled global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

If it drags on, shippers may decide to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

A total of 288 vessels were waiting to enter or continue their transit through the canal as of Friday, including 65 container ships, 63 bulk carriers and 23 liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, according to a shipping source.

Three shipping agents said on Saturday that none of the ships waiting at the canal’s entrances had yet requested to be rerouted.

Boskalis and Smit Salvage have warned that using too much force to tug the ship could damage it.

Berdowski said a land crane would be brought in at the weekend which could lighten the Ever Given’s load by removing containers, though experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy.

“If we don’t succeed in getting it loose next week, we will have to remove some 600 containers from the bow to reduce the weight,” he said.

“That will set us back days at least, because where to leave all those containers will be quite a puzzle.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!