Four policemen, including commander killed in Herat: officials

Four security force members, including Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district, were killed in clashes with Taliban in the district last night, confirmed provincial council member.

Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri, a member of Herat Provincial Council, said that heavy clashes were ongoing between Taliban and Afghan security forces members last night.

He said that Naqibullah Sultanzai and his three soldiers have been killed in the clashes and six other wounded.

According to the officials with the arrival of Afghan Air forces Taliban escaped from the battlefield.

Herat local officials also confirmed the death of Naqibullah Sultanzai, the police chief of Ghorian district.

However, the Taliban has not commented on the attack so far.