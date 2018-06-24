Breaking News

Four Police Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Taliban’s Attack in Kunduz

At least two Afghan Police soldiers were killed and two others were wounded after Taliban stormed a security checkpoint in Joma Bazar area of Chardara district of Kunduz province, officials said on Sunday.

The spokesman of Kuduz Police Anamuddin Rahmani has confirmed the incident.

In the meantime, somewhere else at the same province, the Afghan joint forces in their recapturing operation, retook the control of three security checkpoints and Emamuddin village that was collapsed to Taliban on Friday.

Rahmani added that at least eight Taliban militants were killed and 12 others were wounded during the operation.

