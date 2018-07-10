Four Police Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Nangarhar Suicide Attack

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2018 11:01 am)

At least two Police soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in a suicide attack in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, local officials confirmed.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani said the incident took place in PD6 in Akhonzada area of Jalalabad city and the target was Afghan Police forces.

In the meantime, a security source on condition of anonymity told Ariananews the suicide attacker targeted a security chief of the province that five people were killed and five others were wounded.