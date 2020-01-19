Four people killed in cold blood by unknown men in PD^7 Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

According to the Ministry of Interior, around 07:00 pm Sunday, some unknown men broke into a house in Jangalak area of PD^7 Kabul and killed 4 members of the family, including a woman and 3 children, with the use of a cold weapon, reportedly an axe. The family belongs to Abdul Satar an employee of the Ministry of Transport.

Nusrat Rahimi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, says that police went to the scene of the crime as soon as they were tipped off and that they are investigating to find the detail of the incident.

