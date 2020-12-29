Four people arrested on charges of corruption at health ministry: AGO

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)

Four people have been arrested at the ministry of public health on charges of soliciting bribes, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

Jamshid Rasouli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), said the four had been arrested on Monday by the AGO and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and are currently in custody.

Rasouli said the four were arrested after information was received about the alleged crimes from ministry officials.

No further details were released.

Sources meanwhile said according to initial information, the Minister of Public Health’s brother and cousin, a ministerial adviser and a project manager at the ministry, are the four that were arrested.

Sources stated minister Javad Osmani’s brother and cousin were not employed by the ministry but were demanding bribes in his name.

The Ministry of Public Health has not yet commented.

This comes after Monday’s announcement of the arrest of three senators in Balkh province.

Officials confirmed the three Meshrano Jirga members had been arrested after allegedly accepting $40,000 in bribes.

These three had been sent to the province to assess revenue collection departments.