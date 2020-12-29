Latest News
Four people arrested on charges of corruption at health ministry: AGO
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Four people have been arrested at the ministry of public health on charges of soliciting bribes, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.
Jamshid Rasouli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), said the four had been arrested on Monday by the AGO and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and are currently in custody.
Rasouli said the four were arrested after information was received about the alleged crimes from ministry officials.
No further details were released.
Sources meanwhile said according to initial information, the Minister of Public Health’s brother and cousin, a ministerial adviser and a project manager at the ministry, are the four that were arrested.
Sources stated minister Javad Osmani’s brother and cousin were not employed by the ministry but were demanding bribes in his name.
The Ministry of Public Health has not yet commented.
This comes after Monday’s announcement of the arrest of three senators in Balkh province.
Officials confirmed the three Meshrano Jirga members had been arrested after allegedly accepting $40,000 in bribes.
These three had been sent to the province to assess revenue collection departments.
Afghan envoy to Doha dies of heart attack
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Hakim Dalili died suddenly on Tuesday after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources have confirmed.
Dalili reportedly died of a heart attack in Qatar.
Officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation said his death is a big loss to Afghanistan especially as he had been actively involved in the peace talks process.
HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khwazoon said Dalili had worked hard to make the Afghan peace process a success.
Dalili was appointed Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for working tirelessly on the peace process initiative and around strengthening relations with Doha.
In an interview in August last year, he told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.
Dalili not only studied in Doha but also worked there as a teacher before going into politics.
Gunmen abduct two doctors in Parwan
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Two doctors were abducted by armed men in Bagram district of Parwan province on Monday night, local officials confirmed Tuesday.
The two doctors were on duty at the emergency unit of Bagram State Hospital in Parwan province when the gunmen kidnapped them.
The incident happened at about 8pm local time, officials said.
According to officials the doctors were reportedly kidnapped by the men who allegedly had a “patient at home”.
However the whereabouts of the doctors is not known.
Mohammad Sadeq Hashemi, director of the combating crimes unit at Parwan Police, added: “Intelligence forces have started their work to find clues about these doctors.”
So far no group had claimed responsibility.
Afghanistan remains one of the deadliest places in world to be a civilian
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday once again said that Afghanistan is one of the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian.
“Afghanistan is one of the deadliest places in the world to be a civilian,” the committee said in a tweet.
The committee said that 50 percent of the country’s population, which is 17 million people, lives somewhere highly affected by armed conflict.
No more details was provided by the committee.
But in a statement issued by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Monday the organization stated that the Afghan government and Taliban urgently need to consider and respond to the demands of the Afghan media for support, safety, protection, timely investigations and access to information.
The AIHRC said targeted killings of journalists in the past few months have had a negative impact on media across the country and that many female journalists from the provinces have left their jobs.
Last month in November the committee also said that Afghanistan remains the deadliest country for civilians, with the Afghan women and children making up half of the fatalities.
Robert Mardini, Director General of the ICRC who visited Afghanistan last month said that the escalation of violence in Afghanistan in recent months has worsened the humanitarian situation in the country, adding that hundreds of injuries among them, many civilians have been admitted to hospitals in Kandahar, Helmand and Ghazni provinces.
During his visit he also met the Taliban officials in Andar district of Ghazni province.
He called on both sides of the Afghan conflict to do their best to safeguard civilians from harm.
Meanwhile, the US Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in a report quoting the Resolute Support said 876 civilians were killed and 1,685 were wounded from July 1 to September 30, 2020.
In line with the continued rise in violence, this quarter’s casualties increased by 43 percent compared to last quarter (April 1–June 30, 2020), the report says.
The report says that though casualties are typically high in the third quarter of any year, this quarter’s high figures are notable because they occurred during an ongoing peace process and despite Taliban commitments to reduce violence.
