Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a military helicopter crash in the northern parts of the country on Sunday, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
According to the statement, the military helicopter crashed due to technical issues during a casualty evacuation operation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan.
The two pilots were among the found killed.
“A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan today. The helicopter was evacuating the body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu,” the statement read.
Four soldiers – Pilot Major Muhammad Hussain and Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and soldier Muhammad Farooq – were killed in the crash, the statement added.
