Latest News
Four Pakistani frontier corps personnel killed in cross-border attack
Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were killed and six others injured in Pakistan in a cross border attack in Balochistan’s Manzakai Sector in District Zhob, Pakistani officials confirmed.
According to Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.
Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed condemned the attack and said: “The terrorist attack on FC personnel is extremely disappointing.”
“The fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed at any cost,” he added.
Latest News
Former TV anchor assassinated in Kandahar
Nemat Rawan, a former TV anchor currently working for the Ministry of Finance, was killed in an armed attack by at least two gunmen in Kandahar on Thursday, officials confirmed.
Kandahar police said that Rawan was assassinated in PD14 of Kandahar city.
His relatives also confirmed the shooting.
Rawan worked in the media department at the Ministry of Finance but until recently was a program anchor for TOLOnews.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
While heavy clashes are ongoing in various parts of the country, reports indicate that the Taliban is advancing on key cities in Baghlan and Ghazni provinces.
According to reports a number of soldiers have been killed in clashes with the Taliban in Ghazni and Baghlan provinces while an unknown number have surrendered to the Taliban.
Baghlan
Officials reported that Shahr-e Kohna region of Baghlan-e Markazi district of Baghlan province has fallen to the Taliban.
Local officials confirmed and said there had been no clashes between government forces who carried out a tactical retreat.
Meanwhile, sources said that last night troops from two checkpoints in this district surrendered to the Taliban.
Although the district governor has denied the surrender of security forces from two army checkpoints in the district, Mohammad Safdar Mohseni, head of the provincial council, told Ariana News that at least 60 soldiers, equipped with weapons and equipment from two checkpoints have surrendered to the Taliban.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said most of the areas in Baghlan-e-Markazi district had been captured by the group.
He also said more than 200 security forces had joined the group and taken their military hardware with them.
Ghazni
Local officials from Ghazni province reported that four army check posts have fallen to the Taliban in the province.
According to officials, two security check posts in Arezo village of the province have fallen to the Taliban.
Abdul Jame Jami, a member of the Ghazni Provincial Council said the fate of 24 security force members from the checkpoints is unknown.
The official added that with the fall of these two checkpoints, the Taliban are now close to Ghazni city.
He warned that if the security forces are not managed properly, the city of Ghazni will fall to the Taliban.
Meanwhile, a credible source told Ariana News that two check posts fell to the Taliban on Wednesday night in Khowaja Omari district.
According to the source at least 15 policemen were killed in the incident.
The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the allegations.
Clashes around the country
Clashes intensified in parts of the country after the US forces officially started withdrawing troops on Saturday.
A number of experts believe that the Taliban have increased the number of attacks ahead of the Istanbul Conference in a bid to gain more leverage in talks.
Currently, intense fighting is underway in Helman province, which has resulted in thousands of people fleeing their homes.
The US also reportedly assisted Afghan security forces overnight by carrying out airstrikes against the Taliban in the province.
On Wednesday, General Sami Sadat, commander of Maiwand Corps, said that the Taliban had carried out 89 attacks in different parts of Helmand province, and that all of the attacks were met by force from the Afghan security forces. He said the Taliban sustained heavy casualties.
“The morale of the Afghan forces is high and they have access to good equipment and with the available equipment they can defeat the Taliban,” Sadat added.
Latest News
G7 calls for immediate end to violence and durable peace
The Group of Seven (G7) said on Wednesday a sustainable, inclusive political settlement is the only way to achieve a just and durable peace in Afghanistan.
In a communique, issued after the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting on Wednesday in London, the group stated it supports the continuation of the peace negotiations in Doha and efforts to convene a high-level conference on Afghanistan in Istanbul.
“It is important that countries in the region continue to work together to support efforts for peace.”
The G7 called on all Afghan parties to renew their full engagement with the peace process and said it continues to advocate for the meaningful participation and inclusion of the voices of women, young people and those from minority groups in all discussions regarding Afghanistan’s future.
“We also endorse mechanisms that allow the negotiating parties to include the diverse perspectives of Afghan civil society,” .
The group said it will work to protect the rights that all Afghans, including women, young people and minority groups have fought for and come to enjoy and value.
“We support the desire of Afghans to live in peace and prosperity, building on the positive economic, social and political achievements of the last 20 years.
“G7 members commit to using international development assistance, advocacy and diplomacy to support the people of Afghanistan’s aspirations. Current and future support to the Afghan government relies on the adherence to the principles set out in the Afghanistan Partnership Framework and progress towards the outcomes in the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework II as decided upon at the November 2020 Geneva donors’ conference,” the communique read.
The G7 members called for an immediate end to attacks on civilians, including the targeted campaign of killings against women, journalists, and human rights activists, for which the Taliban are primarily responsible.
“We call for a significant reduction in violence as a pathway to a comprehensive ceasefire. We urge all parties to allow safe, unhindered humanitarian access to those in need.”
Former TV anchor assassinated in Kandahar
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
G7 calls for immediate end to violence and durable peace
US airstrikes target Taliban in Helmand province
Four Pakistani frontier corps personnel killed in cross-border attack
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies aged 99
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Tawahol: Foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Economic challenges after withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan
Sola: Conflicts intensified as peace efforts are underway
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Broke out of a fire at a fuel station in Shakar Dara of Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
SIGAR reports spike in insider attacks against ANDSF members
-
Latest News4 days ago
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul security ramped up as Taliban issues warning against ‘occupying forces’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan forces outpost in Ghazni city falls to Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Forces hand over Helmand military base
-
Latest News5 days ago
Death toll in Logar truck bombing rises to 26
-
Latest News4 days ago
Foreign troops targeted in rocket attack in Kandahar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ten wounded in a fire breaks out at fuel station in Kabul