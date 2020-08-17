Featured
Four militants killed when own IED explodes prematurely
Four Taliban militants were killed and at least four others wounded when an IED they were building exploded prematurely, the 209th Shaheen Corps said in a statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the group was making a roadside bomb in a mosque in Balkh province when the explosion happened.
209th Shaheen Corps said the explosion also destroyed a large cache of additional explosives and other bomb-making material.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Meanwhile, in other provinces, Afghan National Police conducted several separate counter-terrorism operations.
Operations were conducted over the past 24 hours in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces where ANP bomb disposal units detected and defused a number of roadside bombs.
According to the Ministry of Interior: “ANP bomb disposal unit detected seven roadside bombs after several hours of efforts and point to point search operations in Paktika, Ghazni and Zabul provinces.
“The terrorists had planted the bombs to target the innocent civilians.”
Khalilzad calls on all parties to peace to start negotiations as soon as possible
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on Sunday urged all parties to the Afghan peace process to accelerate the initiative and to start intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible.
In a tweet condemning the attempted assassination of peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi, Khalilzad said the attack had been a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the Afghan peace process.”
He said Koofi’s voice was an important one in the process as she has been a strong advocate of women’s rights throughout the process.
3/3 I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) August 15, 2020
Unknown gunmen shot Koofi on Friday afternoon. She survived the attack but was shot in her right hand.
The incident took place on the Kabul-Parwan highway when Koofi and her sister stopped their vehicle to purchase something along the way.
Khalilzad said meanwhile the US was relieved she escaped without serious injury but he called on all sides “who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations” as soon as possible.
The Afghan government hoped talks would start in Doha Sunday but this has not yet happened and no confirmed date has been released.
However, the Taliban issued a statement on Saturday rejecting the Afghan government as legitimate.
In a statement published on their website, the Taliban said it “does not recognize the Kabul administration as a government but views it as western imported structure working for the continuation of American occupation.”
The group also said it would only “accept and have made preparations for negotiations that were described in the historic Doha agreement and those are intra-Afghan negotiations that cover all parties to the Afghan conflict.”
Initially, the Afghan negotiation team was scheduled to leave for Doha on Wednesday. Their departure was then moved to Thursday but the team has still not left Kabul.
No official reasons for the delay have been given nor have dates been released as to when talks will begin.
However, UNAMA tweeted on Sunday that its officials had met with the Taliban’s political commission in Doha on Saturday and that they had “expressed support” for talks to start this coming week.
UNAMA stated that a reduction in violence was also needed in order to improve the atmosphere for negotiations.
UNAMA officials met the Taliban Political Commission in #Doha today, expressing support for direct intra-Afghan talks starting this week. Reduced violence is required to improve atmosphere for negotiations. UN underscored its availability to give expert help to the peace process.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) August 15, 2020
France asks Afghanistan not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens
Political leaders condemn attack against Fawzia Koofi
Afghan leaders and foreign allies Saturday condemned the attack on peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi and wished her a speedy recovery.
Koofi, who is one of the Afghan national negotiating team members, came under fire by unknown gunmen on Friday afternoon while traveling on the Kabul-Parwan highway.
According to Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, gunmen opened fire on Koofi and her sister when they were returning from a meeting in Parwan.
He said the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road.
Arian said Koofi had been shot in her right hand but that she was in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghans took to social media on Saturday after the news broke and also condemned the attack.
Koofi herself posted on her Facebook page Friday night and said she “survived an assassination attempt today afternoon outside Kabul city and got injured in the right arm. Thankfully not a life threatening injury!”
President Ashraf Ghani stated in response to the incident that “cowardly attacks on Afghan women would not hinder their purposeful efforts to preserve Afghanistan’s 19-year-old values.”
He wished Koofi, “a leader of the wave of political transformation” a speedy recovery.
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident.
“I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Ms Fawzia Koofi and call upon the government to identify and apprehend the culprits and possible motive for the attack.”
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also denounced the attempted assassination against Koofi and called it a “terrorist act.”
Karzai said the attack was a clear and unequivocal act against the peace process and expressed his concern about the efforts and plots of the enemies of peace.
He also called on the people of Afghanistan to take a stand against any such plans so as to ensure negotiations would not be derailed.
Stefano Pontecorvo the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan also voiced his dismay and said the “attack on Fawzia Koofi is yet another despicable attempt at silencing voices of those who advocate for peace and equal opportunities.”
“Attack on @FawziaKoofi77 is yet another despicable attempt at silencing voices of those who advocate for peace and equal opportunities. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. #NATO will continue to support the #ANDSF in the fight against terrorism.”- SCR @pontecorvoste
— NATO in Afghanistan (@NATOscr) August 15, 2020
He said: “The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” and that NATO would continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the fight against terrorism.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes just days before Koofi and the rest of the Afghan national negotiating team are expected to leave for Doha to start peace talks with the Taliban.
