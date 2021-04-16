Latest News
Four members of a family killed in Kandahar: officials
Four civilians have been killed in a roadside mine explosion in Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar province on Thursday evening, local officials confirmed.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, spokesman for Kandahar police said that a woman and two children were also among those killed in the explosion.
The explosion happened in the Zartalai area in Shah Wali Kot district when the civilians’ vehicle hit a roadside mine, added Barakzai.
According to Barikzai, all victims were members of a family.
He also blamed the Taliban for the explosion, however, the Taliban not claimed responsibility yet.
With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
Iran’s Zarif says Taliban has to change based on democratic ways
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that the Taliban has to “change based on democratic ways.”
Addressing Raisina 2021 conference virtually, Zarif stated: “If they (Taliban) want to go back to their 90s ideology, it will be impossible, as there is a new and different Afghanistan today.”
Zarif’s remarks come a day after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced a full withdrawal of all foreign troops starting May 1.
According to them, all troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
Zarif stated that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a positive move. He also called on the Taliban to reduce violence as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan.
“The Taliban should not use this opportunity to increase their violence. They should understand that the people of Afghanistan have had enough violence,” Zarif said.
“It is important for all Afghans to agree on what they want and then work on the details on how to create it. Regional countries should help Afghanistan create that picture, a democratic government, balanced ethnic representation, and a strong economy,” he added.
“The role of Civil Society in Afghanistan today is not comparable to 2001 or the 1990s. While there are problems that remain in the country, we need to preserve what has been achieved in Afghanistan and ensure its continuity,” Zarif noted.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib at the event stated: “Everyone can be represented in the democratic republic of Afghanistan. The Taliban cannot believe that they will be able to force themselves on the people,” Mohib said.
He stated that democracy is what brings Afghans all together and provides an opportunity for a pluralistic society to function.
“The peace process must include all the different groups of the Taliban. No group or faction should or can be excluded,” Mohib said.
Referring to the US and NATO’s decision for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mohib stated that the Afghan security forces are capable to defend their countries.
He said Biden’s withdrawal plan is a great opportunity for the Afghans to take control of the security situation in the country.
“Afghanistan does not need US combat troops on the ground, it needs support for its armed forces,” Mohib said.
“The Taliban had a great opportunity after the Doha agreement to be more tolerant and take it as an opportunity to lead their group forward. However, they began a narrative of victory, which was false and arrogant,” Mohib stated.
“It’s time for the Taliban to make peace with the Afghan government and become part of the mainstream Afghan society.”
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Afghan peace process must be Afghan-led and owned.
“This means that the outcome of the process should be in the collective interests of the Afghan people,” Jaishankar said.
“We will do whatever is in our power and interests by working with our neighbors to ensure that Afghanistan’s interests are protected,” he added.
“Afghanistan needs a double peace – peace within the country and peace around the country. Afghanistan’s neighbors must contribute towards this Raisina 2021,” the Indian diplomat said.
Taliban’s designated spy chief killed in Balkh airstrike: MoD
At least nine Taliban militants – including the group’s spy chief Ajmal Mashak – were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan force in northern Balkh province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday.
The MoD said in a statement that the airstrike was conducted in the Hussain Khel village in the Balkh district of the province on Thursday.
According to the statement, at least five militants were also wounded in the raids.
“Ajmal Mashak was involved in targeted assassinations of two female ANA soldiers, who were killed in Balkh in January, and Mohammad Saleh Samim, chief physician at 209 Shaheen Military Corps, who was targeted this week,” the statement read.
The Taliban, however, claimed that residential areas have been targeted during the air raids that resulted in civilians casualties.
