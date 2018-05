Four Killed, Two Wounded in Urozgan Bank Shooting

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2018 3:18 pm)

A security guard of Kabul Bank has attacked bank staff in southern Urozgan province, officials said Sunday.

Provincial governor spokesman Dost Mohammad Naiab said the incident has taken place today afternoon in Tarinkoot city of the province.

According to the official, at least four bank staff have been killed and two others wounded in the attack.

The motive of the incident was still unknown.

No more details were provided about the incident.