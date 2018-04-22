Four Killed, Six Injured in Baghlan Roadside Bomb Blast

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2018 4:47 pm)

At least four people were killed and six others injured after a car ran over a roadside bomb in northern Baghlan province, local officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Khwaja Alwan area of Pul-e-Khumeri City, the capital of Baghlan province.

According to the local officials, all victims were members of one family and women and children were among the dead and wounded.

Roadside bombs are favorite weapon of the Taliban militants, using to target government officials and military convoys but usually the victims of such attacks are civilians.

No militant group including the Taliban and so-called Islamic State (also known as Daesh) have claimed responsibility for the incident yet.