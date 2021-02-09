Four killed, one wounded in two separate attacks in Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

At least four people were killed and one other wounded in two separate incidents on Tuesday morning in Kabul city.

The first incident happened around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center when an armored Land Cruiser belonging to government was targeted in an IED explosion.

According to police one person was wounded in the blast.

No details were provided regarding the identity of the wounded person.

The second incident took place minutes later in Bagh-e-Daud area of PD5 in Kabul, when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Police confirmed four people from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were killed in the incident.

So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.