Four killed in Kabul IED explosions

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2021)

Three IED blasts rattled Kabul city early Saturday morning, leaving at least two people killed.

The first blast targeted a vehicle in Darulaman Road in PD6 of Kabul city at 8 a.m. Saturday.

At least two people were wounded in the explosion, police said.

Just 15 minutes later another IED hit a vehicle in the Kart-e-Parwan area in PD4 of the city, police added.

According to police, two people were killed in the blast.

The third blast happened in the PD3 of the city at around 10:20 am Saturday.

Police said a ranger-type vehicle was targeted by IED in the Pule Wahdad area in PD3 of the city, killing at least two people.

No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.