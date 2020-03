(Last Updated On: March 28, 2020)

At least four people were killed in a clash over a duck in Parwan province of Afghanistan on Saturday, a local official confirmed.

Waheeda Shahkar, a spokesperson for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the clash occurred between two cousins during a hunt for ducks in Balto Khel village in the Bagram district of the province.

Shahkar said two more were wounded in the incident, adding that police have begun investigations.