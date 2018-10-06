Four individuals Arrested in Connection with Voter Sticker Forgery

(Last Updated On: October 6, 2018)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives have arrested four people on charges of forging voter stickers in Torkham town of Nangarhar province.

According to a statement released by NDS, Afghan security forces seized 4,466 fake voter registration stickers which were replaced in a Corolla type vehicle.

The statement said the fake stickers had been printed in Pakistan’s Peshawar and were being transported to Afghanistan for the upcoming election.

The detainees were identified as Badam Gul son of Khana Gul, Muhammad Fahim son of Muhammad Salim, Ataullah son of Hazrat Omar and Omran son of Rahman Gul.

In line with the election laws and the Penal Code, electoral violations are considered as crimes and the cases are referred by the Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECC) to the AGO which ultimately refers it to the corresponding courts for deliberation.