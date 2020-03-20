Four Indian men executed for rape and murder – 2012 Nirbhaya case

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2020)

Four Indian men – Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh –convicted of the gang rape and murder of a student in Delhi in 2012 have been hanged. They were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2013.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, died from her injuries days after being raped by six men on a moving bus.

The incident caused outrage and led to new anti-rape laws in India. She was dubbed by the press as Nirbhaya, meaning the fearless one, as she could not be named under Indian law.

Initially, six people were arrested. One of them, Ram Singh, apparently committed suicide in jail in March 2013.

Another convict was 17 at the time of the attack and was released after serving three years in a reform facility.