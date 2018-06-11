Four Gunmen Killed in Attack on Education Department of Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 11:48 am)

A group of four suicide attackers launched a coordinated attack on education department of Nangarhar province, local officials said.

According the spokesman of Nangarhar governor, three attackers were shot dead by the security forces while the fourth one detonated his explosives near the department.

Eyewitnesses said that ten people were injured and taken to a hospital, but one of them is in a critical condition.

The attack took place at about 9.50 am local time. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.