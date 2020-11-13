Latest News
Four deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 174 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.
The ministry said that the total positive cases is now 42,969, the number of total deaths is 1,595, and the total number of recoveries is 35,036.
The ministry also reported four deaths and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
According to the ministry the deaths were reported in Herat province. The recoveries were reported in Kandahar province.
The new cases were reported in Kabul (24), Herat (45), Balkh (28), Kandahar (8), Nangarhar (28), Daikundi (2), Badghis (3), Logar (1), Ghor (1), Parwan (2), Nimroz (12),Kunar (3) Laghman (8), Nuristan (7), and Uruzgan (2) provinces.
Latest News
Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul
Two Afghan security forces members were killed and four others were wounded in an explosion close to a security force’s outpost in Arghandi area of Paghman district of Kabul province on Friday morning, said the Ministry of Interior (MoI).
Photos on social media show the explosion had damaged an outpost and the Kabul-Kandahar highway lights.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. So far.
This comes as violence has increased across the country despite efforts to resume peace talks in Doha.
Latest News
Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Thursday in a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in Afghanistan including the Afghan peace process.
The Presidential Palace stated on Twitter that the two sides discussed, “the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, and NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces.”
President Ghani speaks with NATO Secretary-General by Phone
President Ghani in a phone conversation with Jens Stoltenberg, the #NATO Secretary General discussed the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, the peace process, & NATO’s support for the Afghan Defense and Security Forces. pic.twitter.com/dAknbGZ6Id
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) November 12, 2020
“Spoke with President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted.
Reiterating NATO’s commitment to Afghanistan’s security, the NATO Chief stated that the peace talks are “fragile but offer the best chance for peace.”
Spoke with @ashrafghani on the situation in #Afghanistan where it has been a long and hard road towards the peace talks. They are fragile but offer the best chance for peace. #NATO remains committed to #Afghanistan‘s security. pic.twitter.com/aY5HnxLCRL
— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 12, 2020
It comes as the US-brokered intra-Afghan peace talks have made little progress, and the two sides yet to resolved disputes over contentious issues.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad Thursday met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara to discuss regional developments.
“Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan peace process with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Will continue our strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.
Latest News
Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year
Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said Thursday this year’s production volumes of persimmons has increased in various parts of Nangarhar province.
According to the ministry, so far this year, the Nangarhar harvest of persimmons has yielded 2,200 tons – making for happy farmers.
The ministry said that at the moment persimmon’s are grown in Kamah, Kuzkunar, Betikut, Behsud and other districts.
MAIL has over the past few years worked on successful persimmon projects and established orchards in Kameh, Kuzkunar, Betikut, and Behsud among other districts.
In total, there are 24 types of persimmons on Nangarhar agriculture department’s research farms.
Persimmon is a popular fruit in Afghanistan and is grown in the eastern provinces including Kunar and Laghman.
Nangarhar’s climate meanwhile is perfect for growing persimmons, as well as dates, MAIL said.
Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year
Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said Thursday this year’s production volumes of persimmons has increased in various parts of Nangarhar province.
According to the ministry, so far this year, the Nangarhar harvest of persimmons has yielded 2,200 tons – making for happy farmers.
The ministry said that at the moment persimmon’s are grown in Kamah, Kuzkunar, Betikut, Behsud and other districts.
MAIL has over the past few years worked on successful persimmon projects and established orchards in Kameh, Kuzkunar, Betikut, and Behsud among other districts.
In total, there are 24 types of persimmons on Nangarhar agriculture department’s research farms.
Persimmon is a popular fruit in Afghanistan and is grown in the eastern provinces including Kunar and Laghman.
Nangarhar’s climate meanwhile is perfect for growing persimmons, as well as dates, MAIL said.
Four deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan
Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul
Ghani, NATO Secretary-General discuss current situation in Afghanistan
Persimmon orchards yield good harvest in Nangarhar this year
Ghani launches new independent anti-graft commission
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
Grenade attack on wedding in Badakhshan injures 15
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
- Featured4 days ago
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
- Latest News4 days ago
Kabul University attackers “blew themselves up” to mask their identities: Saleh
- Latest News5 days ago
Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul
- Latest News3 days ago
8 ANA soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz
- Latest News2 days ago
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban hopeful Biden with stick to Trump’s Doha deal
- Featured4 days ago
Blast Near University Gate in Wardak: Sources