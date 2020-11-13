Four deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 174 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said that the total positive cases is now 42,969, the number of total deaths is 1,595, and the total number of recoveries is 35,036.

The ministry also reported four deaths and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

According to the ministry the deaths were reported in Herat province. The recoveries were reported in Kandahar province.

The new cases were reported in Kabul (24), Herat (45), Balkh (28), Kandahar (8), Nangarhar (28), Daikundi (2), Badghis (3), Logar (1), Ghor (1), Parwan (2), Nimroz (12),Kunar (3) Laghman (8), Nuristan (7), and Uruzgan (2) provinces.