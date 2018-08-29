Four Daesh Members Disguised as Taxi Drivers Arrested in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2018 3:41 pm)

The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested four Daesh members in Police district 5 of the capital Kabul, the agency said Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said a group of four Daesh militants were arrested and a large number of weapons were seized during an operation conducted by special units in PD5 of Kabul City.

The suspects identified as Shafiullah, Mohammad Rahim, Mansuruddin and Jawed used to disguise themselves as taxi drivers.

The individuals are accused of transporting weapons and ammunitions and members of Daesh from Kabul to around the city and other provinces.

According to the statement, NDS forces have discovered a hideout of the group which was located in Kabul’s Qargha area.

Five magnetic bombs, two hand grenades, a pistol, 10kg explosives, nine grenade launchers, 35 remote-controllers, eight bomb-making manuals, one empty suicide vest, one box Pika ammunition rounds and one Corolla car were seized in the raid, the statement concluded.