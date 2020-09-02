Featured
Four civilians wounded in Helmand motorcycle bomb blast
A motorcycle bomb exploded Wednesday night in Helmand’s Garmsir district injuring four civilians, officials confirmed.
Governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak said the explosive-laden motorcycle was detonated at about 7.30pm.
He said the explosion took place in front of a shop and all victims are civilians.
Zwak also stated that there were no military installations or checkpoints near the blast site.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Another tragedy meanwhile unfolded in the same province earlier in the day when eight people drowned in the Helmand River after their boat capsized.
According to Zwak, the incident happened on the river in the Kajaki district.
He said there had been three men, three women and two children on the boat at the time of the incident.
Kajaki Dam gates were closed during the day as people searched for the bodies.
Featured
US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes
The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, over her continued investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, had also been blacklisted under sanctions authorized by President Donald Trump in June that allow for asset freezes and travel bans.
“Today we take the next step because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo told reporters.
Reuters reported that Pompeo also said that individuals and entities that continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko would risk exposure to sanctions as well.
The State Department also restricted the issuance of visas for individuals Pompeo said were involved in the court’s efforts to investigate US personnel, though he did not name those affected.
Reuters reported that Bensouda was given the go-ahead by the court in March to investigate whether war crimes were committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and US forces.
Featured
Afghan company unveils new range of vehicles
Featured
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
Four civilians wounded in Helmand motorcycle bomb blast
US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes
Afghan company unveils new range of vehicles
High Council claims all obstacles in way of peace talks ‘have been removed’
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Three killed in clash with Taliban over rape accusation
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
Morning News Show Part1: Ghani appointed members of HCNR
Trending
- Business2 days ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
- Featured5 days ago
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
- Featured5 days ago
Karzai blames US for Afghanistan’s ‘troubles’
- Latest News2 days ago
Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban
- Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Investment on mining
- Featured3 days ago
Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning news show: Insecurity in southern highways
- Latest News3 days ago
Russia ‘questions’ Kabul’s desire for early peace settlement