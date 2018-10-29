Breaking News

Four Civilians, Two Policemen Wounded in Kabul Suicide Bombing

At least four civilians and two policemen wounded in a suicide bombing near IEC main office in Kabul, officials said.

The blast occurred at around 8 am in police district 9 of Kabul City.

Najib Danish, Spokesman of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that a suicide bomber attempted to target an IEC staff vehicle in Kabul.

He added that the attacker was identified and shot dead by police before he could reach to his target.

According to Danish, four civilians and two policemen were wounded in the blast.

He further said that the victims were taken to a hospital and they were in a stable condition.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

