Four Civilians Killed in Taliban Suicide Bombing in Logar

Four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in a suicide car bombing in Logar province of Afghanistan, a local security official said.
The explosion happened on Thursday afternoon close to a military base in the province.
The provincial police chief told Ariana News that four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded as a result of the attack.
He added that an Afghan soldier was also injured in the attack.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a joint convoy of foreign forces and Afghan Special Forces was targeted.