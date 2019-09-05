Four Civilians Killed in Taliban Suicide Bombing in Logar

Ariana News Leave a comment 34 Views

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)

Four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in a suicide car bombing in Logar province of Afghanistan, a local security official said.

The explosion happened on Thursday afternoon close to a military base in the province.

The provincial police chief told Ariana News that four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded as a result of the attack.

He added that an Afghan soldier was also injured in the attack.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a joint convoy of foreign forces and Afghan Special Forces was targeted.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

10 Killed, 42 Wounded in Kabul Suicide Car Bombing

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2019)At least 10 civilians were killed and 42 others wounded …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News