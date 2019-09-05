Four Civilians Killed in Taliban Suicide Bombing in Logar

Four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in a suicide car bombing in Logar province of Afghanistan, a local security official said.

The explosion happened on Thursday afternoon close to a military base in the province.

The provincial police chief told Ariana News that four civilians were killed and 11 others wounded as a result of the attack.

He added that an Afghan soldier was also injured in the attack.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a joint convoy of foreign forces and Afghan Special Forces was targeted.