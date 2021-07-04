Latest News
Four civilians killed in Paktia explosion: police
At least four civilians – including two women and a child – were killed in a roadside mine explosion in the Paktia province, local officials said Sunday.
Hayatullah Nizami, a spokesman for Paktia police, said that the incident took place in the Robat area in the provincial capital Gardez city when a vehicle hit a roadside mine.
Paktia police have blamed the Taliban for the explosion, however, the group has not commented about the incident so far.
On the other hand, Mansoor Ahmad, a secretary for Kandahar governor, was killed in an IED explosion in southern Kandahar province on Sunday, security sources confirmed.
The source said that the incident happened close to the government compound.
Peace and Self-Sufficiency expo opens in Herat
The sixth expo of domestic products titled “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” opened in western Herat province on Sunday.
Business owners, both men and women, are showcasing their products and hand crafts at the expo which has 215 stalls this year.
Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stated that 40 expos have been held in the last four months, adding that more than $200 million has also been invested in industrial estates.
“We got more than $200 million investments and inaugurations as you have witnessed. Many of them [investments] were in Herat and five factories were inaugurated,” Ghoryani said.
Afghan factories can produce at least 27 items in Herat that could address the needs of local markets but the factory owners accused the government of neglecting them and allowing similar products to be imported from outside the country and sold at a cheaper price.
“The government has not supported us so far. We want to show the government that supporting [domestic production] is their obligation and responsibility,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Head of Herat’s chamber of industries and mines.
The exhibition will be open to the public for ten days.
US Embassy says reports of planned evacuation are not true
The US Embassy in Kabul on Sunday dispelled reports of an imminent evacuation and said it has “no plans to close the embassy “.
In a series of tweets, the US Embassy in Kabul stated that it is “open and will remain open.”
“As directed by President (Joe) Biden, we will continue to have a robust diplomatic presence in Kabul to carry out the range of work we do with the government and people of Afghanistan.”
“We have no plans to close the Embassy,” the Embassy emphasized.
The US Embassy added that it is constantly planning for contingencies and how to mitigate risks to its people and programs.
“We are aware of security challenges to operating in Afghanistan, and we will adjust our presence as necessary to address these challenges.”
The Embassy stressed that it can conduct its work in a safe manner to the benefit of Afghanistan and the bilateral relationship with the country.
“Similar to all of our missions overseas, the Embassy has well-developed security plans to safely protect our personnel and facilities,” the Embassy said.
At least nine districts fall to Taliban across the country
Sources told Ariana News Sunday afternoon that at least nine districts have fallen to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.
According to the sources, Taliban militants have seized control of Argo, Kofab, Zibak, Kohistan, and Baharak districts of Badakhshan; Worsaj in Takhar; Zerok in Paktika; and Panjwai in Kandahar province.
Currently, heavy clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban militants are underway in 20 provinces.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that at least 143 insurgents were killed and 121 others wounded in counter-attacks in the last 24 hours.
Fawad Aman, a deputy spokesman for the ministry of defense said that the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) are in an “assaulting mood and are conducting operations against the Taliban.”
Meanwhile, a key Taliban commander was killed in western Herat province on Saturday night.
Local officials stated that Mullah Abdul Rauf Mukhles was responsible for a number of “terror and suicide attacks.”
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
