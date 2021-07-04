Four civilians killed in Paktia explosion: police

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)

At least four civilians – including two women and a child – were killed in a roadside mine explosion in the Paktia province, local officials said Sunday.

Hayatullah Nizami, a spokesman for Paktia police, said that the incident took place in the Robat area in the provincial capital Gardez city when a vehicle hit a roadside mine.

Paktia police have blamed the Taliban for the explosion, however, the group has not commented about the incident so far.

On the other hand, Mansoor Ahmad, a secretary for Kandahar governor, was killed in an IED explosion in southern Kandahar province on Sunday, security sources confirmed.

The source said that the incident happened close to the government compound.