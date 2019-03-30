Four Children Killed, 17 Injured in Ghazni Mortar Strike

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2019)

At least four children were killed and 17 others wounded after a missile hit a school at Andar district of Ghazni province, a local official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Arif Noori a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident took place on Saturday morning at Mullah Baba Noh High School in Andar district of the province.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

At the meantime, local officials said that clashes were ongoing between the Afghan security forces and Taliban militants at the area.

Ghazni is among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its number of remote districts.