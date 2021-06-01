Latest News
Fortune Magazine ranks Fawzia Koofi among top 50 world leaders
Fortune Magazine has listed Afghan women’s rights activist and former MP Fawzia Koofi among the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.
Koofi is currently a key member of the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and has regularly taken her seat, along with three other Afghan women, across the talks tables with the Taliban in Doha.
Fortune Magazine has ranked Koofi as number 40 in the world and stated that “being one of the few women in the room is tough enough, but when she enters peace talks with the Taliban, she’s not only vastly outnumbered by men, she’s also sitting across from the militant group that imprisoned her late husband and tried to kill her at least once”.
The Taliban targeted her convoy in 2010, and an unidentified gunman shot her in August 2020.
But Koofi remains unintimidated and quick to speak her mind. On recent developments around the withdrawal of foreign forces, she has said this decision is a “moral defeat” that could jeopardize negotiations with the Taliban.
But, as Fortune Magazine stated, she’s determined to press on because “we know that an inclusive Afghanistan is the only path to a lasting, just peace and end to the war.”
Last year Koofi won the CASA Asia award for “diversity and sustainable development” for her support of the rights of women and children, her role in the peace process and her commitment to the education of girls and women.
The winners of the Casa Asia 2021 Awards were announced in Madrid, Spain after judges considered 52 nominations submitted in four categories.
Koofi is from Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan – the province she represented as an Afghan MP in the Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament.
Latest News
NATO chief says it’s time for Afghans to take ‘full responsibility’
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said late Monday that “there is no doubt that Afghanistan faces serious challenges,” but that he strongly believes Afghans have to take full responsibility for their own future.
Addressing a press conference in Brussels ahead of Tuesday’s virtual NATO foreign and Defense Ministers meeting, Stoltenberg said the only way to lasting peace in Afghanistan is for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.
He said Afghans are now responsible for the security in their own country “and at some stage the Afghans have to take full responsibility, responsibility for their own future.”
“And as we end our military presence in Afghanistan, we will continue to provide support to the country with our civilian presence, helping with capacity building, with funding for the Afghan security forces, with helping to maintain some critical infrastructure including the airport, and then out-of-country training.
On Tuesday’s meeting he said NATO ministers will discuss a range of issues regarding Afghanistan, including the way forward.
On the decision to withdraw troops he said: “The security situation in Afghanistan remains very difficult and challenging,” but stated “I think we have to understand that the intention was never to stay in Afghanistan forever.”
He said however that as NATO ends its military mission, it is “stepping up our support to Afghanistan in other ways.”
He said the civilian presence will be maintained in Afghanistan to provide advice and capacity building to the Afghan security institutions and that NATO will help fund the Afghan Security Forces.
“We are planning to provide out-of-country training for the Afghan Security Forces. And we are also now working on how we can sustain critical infrastructure. For instance, the airport provides support to the running of the airport and other critical infrastructure, which is important for the continued presence of the international community in Afghanistan,” he said.
He said: “We have been there for twenty years and we will continue to provide support but no longer through a military presence in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
US wrapping up ops at Bagram and preparing to hand over base
As the U.S. continues with its withdrawal of troops, sources at Bagram Air Base, also known as Bagram Airfield, told BBC that logistical work around handing over the base to the Afghan Ministry of Defense started on Monday.
The Afghan Defense Ministry also confirmed to the BBC that full responsibility for the air base will soon be handed over to Afghan forces.
Bagram Air Base is situated about 20km south of Kabul and has been the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan.
It has also been the main base for foreign forces, command and air operations for the past two decades and U.S presidents have stayed at the base during visits to Afghanistan.
There is also the famous Bagram prison which has already been handed over to the Afghan military.
Sources also told BBC that millions of dollars in equipment from the base will be handed over to the Afghan defence forces however, this will not include the state-of-the-art rocket defense system.
Bagram base has a single runway capable of handling large military aircraft, including the Lockheed Martin C-5 Galaxy and Antonov An-225.
Latest News
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced its board members have approved the proposal of a split-captaincy for the national team, which effectively removes Asghar Afghan as skipper.
A statement issued by the ACB said: “The decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB’s Investigative committee which concluded that some of Afghan’s decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March.”
“As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test Captain of the National team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the Vice-captain for both formats.
“Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the Vice-Captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon,” the statement read.
Shahidi’s first assignment as the team’s captain is likely to be against Pakistan – which will see Afghanistan play three ODIs and as many T20Is in UAE in September against Pakistan.
Afghanistan is also set to face Australia in a one-off Test in November this year, which as per ICC’s original Future Tours Programme (FTP) was scheduled to be played last year, but was eventually postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
NATO chief says it’s time for Afghans to take ‘full responsibility’
US wrapping up ops at Bagram and preparing to hand over base
Fortune Magazine ranks Fawzia Koofi among top 50 world leaders
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan discussed
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges to the activities of the Afghan Railway Administration
Sola: Government peace team likely to leave Kabul for Doha
Public Peace Talks
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
-
Latest News4 days ago
BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports
-
World4 days ago
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
-
COVID-194 days ago
South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave
-
Latest News4 days ago
US pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead: Defense Chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
-
Latest News3 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan