Fortune Magazine ranks Fawzia Koofi among top 50 world leaders

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2021)

Fortune Magazine has listed Afghan women’s rights activist and former MP Fawzia Koofi among the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Koofi is currently a key member of the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and has regularly taken her seat, along with three other Afghan women, across the talks tables with the Taliban in Doha.

Fortune Magazine has ranked Koofi as number 40 in the world and stated that “being one of the few women in the room is tough enough, but when she enters peace talks with the Taliban, she’s not only vastly outnumbered by men, she’s also sitting across from the militant group that imprisoned her late husband and tried to kill her at least once”.

The Taliban targeted her convoy in 2010, and an unidentified gunman shot her in August 2020.

But Koofi remains unintimidated and quick to speak her mind. On recent developments around the withdrawal of foreign forces, she has said this decision is a “moral defeat” that could jeopardize negotiations with the Taliban.

But, as Fortune Magazine stated, she’s determined to press on because “we know that an inclusive Afghanistan is the only path to a lasting, just peace and end to the war.”

Last year Koofi won the CASA Asia award for “diversity and sustainable development” for her support of the rights of women and children, her role in the peace process and her commitment to the education of girls and women.

The winners of the Casa Asia 2021 Awards were announced in Madrid, Spain after judges considered 52 nominations submitted in four categories.

Koofi is from Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan – the province she represented as an Afghan MP in the Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament.