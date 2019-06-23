Formers Succeed to Grow Banana Trees in Helmand

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

Formers in Helmand succeeded to grow banana trees as an effort to replace the cultivation of narcotic drugs in the province.

The Agriculture Directorate of Helmand said on Sunday that they have researched the cultivation of banana on nine plants.

Formers seems to be very happy for being able to cultivate the fruit and are eyeing to have the production of banana in the near future.

“I hope our trees give us banana and grow bigger,” said Jama Gul, a former in Helmand.

Rafiullah Qalam, an agricultural expert in the province believes that Helmand weather is good for cultivating any plant and urges the farmers to cultivate other plants instead of poppy.

This comes as banana consumption is huge in Afghanistan which is mainly imported from Pakistan and India.