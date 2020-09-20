Featured
Former UNAMA chief warns peace talks ‘will not be easy’
Former UNAMA chief Tadamichi Yamamoto said this week peace talks, underway in Qatar between Afghanistan and the Taliban, will not be easy especially as there is a wide gap between the two parties when it comes to some key fundamental issues.
But it’s imperative that both parties continue their dialogue and reach an agreement, even though it might take time, he said.
Speaking to Japan’s daily, Mainichi, Yamamoto, who was head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan until March this year, said it is important to remember that this is only the first step and that due to more than 40 years of conflict, since the Soviet-Afghan war in 1979, “the situation there has become complex over these years.”
He said the talks are a historic step toward peace – especially as the Taliban had previously refused to negotiate with the government.
But this was due, “greatly to efforts by the international community including the UN, but particularly the United States, Pakistan, and Qatar.”
Yamamoto stated there would be challenges in terms of finding common ground during the talks especially on fundamental issues such as the distribution of power and system of governance, and human rights issues such as women’s rights.
“Although the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001, they still proclaim themselves the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and have maintained that they have the legitimacy to rule the country.
“They will likely insist on the Emirate as the form of government whereas the Afghan government would insist on the Republic as the form of government,” he said.
He said although the Taliban have stated that they respect women’s rights in accordance with Islam, the specifics remain unclear, “and we don’t know how much they will accept.”
“There is a wide gap between the two parties when it comes to some key fundamental issues, and patience will be needed for the talks to succeed,” he said.
He said however that when he spoke to the Taliban’s political delegation in Doha, during his term as UNAMA chief, the group said it had changed and had learned lessons from the past.
“They are more conscious of how they are perceived by the international community. However, the Taliban are a large group, and as with any organization, members have different opinions.
“They appointed their chief justice and religious scholar Abdul Hakim Haqqani, a person close to the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, as the head of its delegation in the talks. He is said to have conservative views. He was most likely appointed because the Taliban wanted to reassure their conservative members about the outcome of the negotiation,” he said adding that he did hope this appointment is indicative of the Taliban’s seriousness about the peace talks.
“Can the Taliban’s leadership with conservative thinking move forward with peacemaking? The talks would be a test as to whether the Taliban have really changed from its past,” Yamamoto stated.
On the possibility of the Taliban taking advantage of the US troops withdrawal, to strengthen their offensive, Yamamoto said that “possibility should not be discounted.”
“While I was with the UNAMA, and spoke with the Taliban, we requested many times that the Taliban reduce violence, but they contended that violence is a negotiating leverage. They repeatedly claimed that they would not have been able to have their demands heard and hence would not have been sitting at the table without it.
“What will become important, therefore, is ensuring that the peace talks would continue to make progress on a constructive path, through compromise from both parties so that the Taliban would not resort to violence,” he said.
Yamamoto also suggested that although the peace talks have to be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led, it is imperative for the international community to be ready to work as a mediator or facilitator in the event of an impasse.
This, he said, would be to “propose ideas, persuade both parties, and sometimes even put pressure on them so that they are able to continue the talks.”
Yamamoto was head of UNAMA for more than five years before leaving in March and said in his farewell message at the time that he had only one wish – “a wish that I share with millions of Afghans: for peace to return to Afghanistan.”
UN Security Council welcomes Doha talks, calls for permanent ceasefire
The UN Security Council has welcomed the start of Afghan peace talks and reaffirmed the council’s strong commitment to Afghanistan but called for a ceasefire that can lead to permanent peace.
In a statement issued late Saturday, the UNSC said it’s members recognized that sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process that aims to bring about a permanent ceasefire to end the conflict.
This comes after the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban embarked on peace talks in Doha last week.
Issued by the council’s President Abdou Abarry, the statement noted that “members of the Security Council strongly encouraged parties to the negotiations to continue pursuing confidence-building measures, including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith.”
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and welcomed the efforts of all regional and international partners of Afghanistan in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and in helping the parties reach peace.”
Commenting on the Council’s statement US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said it underscores international commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.”
He said: “This is a unique moment for Afghanistan. Not only are Afghan parties negotiating directly, but as indicated by the UNSC statement, there is broad international support for a negotiated political settlement and peace in Afghanistan. This unique opportunity must be seized.”
“The UNSC statement supports the path the parties are currently on, which is to find a political settlement that accommodates all Afghans, one the region and international community can endorse in spirit and in action,” Khalilzad said.
The negotiating teams continue to discuss the framework of the talks going forward but for the past week, little information on developments has been released.
High-profile officials, who have been involved in paving the way for talks to start, have however said in the past week that there are challenges ahead.
One of the key areas of discussion will be around the governance system of the country – with Afghanistan wanting to stay a Republic while the Taliban insist on it becoming an Emirate.
On Saturday, the Taliban stated in its weekly commentary that it has insisted from the outset that an “Islamic system” must be established and that this should be the “focal point of discussions”.
The Afghan government however stands by its political system stating it is fully Islamic.
MoD to investigate claims of civilian casualties in Kunduz airstrikes
The Afghan Ministry of Defense has confirmed security forces targeted a Taliban base in Khan Abad district in Kunduz province on Saturday and said an investigation will be conducted into subsequent reports of civilian casualties.
But the airstrikes were carried out in accordance with “active defense” procedures, the MoD stated.
The ministry said in a statement that “more than 30 Taliban, including two commanders named Qari Abdulrazeq and Mawlawi Abbas, were killed.”
In addition, eight others, including two commanders named Faizani and Qari Ebrahim, were wounded.
Vehicles and a large cache of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement read.
Initial reports indicated no civilians were harmed in the operation but the MoD stated they were aware of subsequent reports to the contrary.
According to the ministry, these claims will be investigated.
“ANDSF take allegations of civilian harm seriously and these claims will be investigated,” the statement read.
According to Fatima Aziz, a member of parliament who represents Kunduz, there had been two airstrikes.
“The first strike hit the Taliban base but the second one caused civilian casualties as they had gathered at the bombed site.”
A grim day of assassinations and bombings for Afghans
Targeted assassinations and roadside IED blasts rattled Afghanistan Saturday after a number of incidents were reported throughout the day around the country.
Dozens of civilians were killed or wounded in roadside explosions while government employees were targeted in various attacks.
On Saturday night, Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian posted on Twitter that in the past few hours at least 15 people were killed or wounded in two IED blasts.
The explosions happened in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province and in Janikhail district of Paktika province.
Arian said among the wounded were civilians, including eight women and two children, and blamed the Taliban for these incidents.
“This criminal approach of the Taliban is condemned,” he said.
In the Mazar-e-Sharif explosion, an IED had been in a cart when detonated in PD1 in the city.
A Balkh official said the IED was detonated as a security vehicle drove by.
However, civilians paid the price. One woman died and five others were taken to hospital.
In an incident in Paktika, a tractor and trailer, transporting a wedding party, hit a roadside bomb on Saturday afternoon injuring 20 women and children.
Shah Mohammad Areen, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, said the incident took place in the Janikhail district. He said seven of the victims are in critical condition and have been transferred to a Kabul hospital.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
In another incident in Paktika, Areen told Ariana News that Dad Mohammad Etemadi, the Yousufkhail district police chief, was gunned down while driving home on Saturday night.
He was shot dead by unknown gunmen, Areen said.
This comes after Ayub Gharwal, the deputy head of the Paktia Provincial Council, was gunned down on Saturday morning in Gardez city.
Paktia officials said the incident happened at about 5.30am in Gardez city while Gharwal was on his way to Gardez University.
Officials said Gharwal was seriously wounded in the attack and later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.
In yet another attack on Saturday morning, Colonel Asif Tokhi, the Paktika security chief, was killed in a roadside bomb blast. The incident happened while he was on his way to help security force members thwart an attack on a checkpoint
On Thursday, Afghan acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid said the Taliban has stepped up violence to gain leverage around the peace talks tables.
