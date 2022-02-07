Connect with us

Latest News

Former UK defence chief urges the West to ‘recognise’ the IEA

Published

16 seconds ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2022)

The former head of the UK’s armed forces, General Sir David Richards, has called on Western countries to formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Richards, the UK Chief of Defence Staff from 2010 to 2013, said it was time to accept that the war in Afghanistan had been lost and work with the IEA, BBC reported on Monday.

No country has yet recognised the Afghan administration, which seized power in August following a lightning offensive bolstered by the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

“I think the West is going to end up recognising the Taliban (IEA) government. If that’s the case, then we better get on with it sooner rather than later,” said Richards in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast.

Calls for the West to recognise the IEA, and in the process unlock frozen foreign assets, have increased amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said last week that his administration had “come closer” to their “goal” of recognition.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Five Pakistani soldiers killed in attack ‘launched’ from Afghanistan

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2022)

Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August.

The Pakistan army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organizations, Reuters reported.

“Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the IEA after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, Reuters reported.

The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.

“We assure other countries, especially our neighbors, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them,” Bilal Karimi, deputy IEA spokesman told Reuters.

The IEA late last year played the role of facilitator in talks between the TTP and the Pakistan government.

Those talks fell apart in December and since then there have been a series of attacks on Pakistani forces along the border.

“As per its promises, Taliban (IEA) government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, said in a statement.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials

Published

19 hours ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.

According to the IEA, the militants surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders.

Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the IEA and that the process is “ongoing”.

“Fifty of them are Daesh, who came from eight districts and surrendered to Islamic Emirate,” said Bashir.

The militants have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.

“They (Daesh) are very cruel people. I regret what I did. I came here by myself, on my own will, and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. We did not come here by force,” said Inamullah, one former Daesh militant.

“We are thankful to the Taliban (IEA), they are our compatriots, and forgive us. We regret our past activities. We will not repeat our [past] activities in future,” said Pasarly, another former Daesh fighter.

Nangarhar’s tribal elders have however warned the newly surrendered militants that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.

“We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh; and they regret their past actions,” said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.

“The tribal elders said if the former militants rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan,” said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.

This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the IEA in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August.

Continue Reading

Latest News

China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

The Chinese embassy in Kabul says a train carrying 600 tons of emergency aid in wheat is set to depart from China’s Xinjiang for Afghanistan.

Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, tweeted on Sunday, that this was the second shipment of Chinese aid to the Afghan people in a week.

China announced last week that it had sent about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food, especially wheat, oil and sugar.

Earlier, Wang said that as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan intensified, the country had so far provided 3,600 tons of food and non-food items to the country.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!