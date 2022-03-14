COVID-19
Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.
“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”
COVID-19
U.S. COVID-19 cases exceed 79.50 mln with death toll surpassing 967,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 79.50 million as of Saturday, with the death toll surpassing 967,000, according to the latest data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 79,508,508, and the death toll from the highly contagious disease reached 967,158 as of 21:20 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Saturday.
The country had administered 554,889,994 doses of coronavirus vaccines, the CSSE data showed.
Just 2 percent of the United States population, about 7 million people, lives in a county where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends universal indoor masking, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 data on Thursday. Thus many regions and organizations are easing epidemic restrictions.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared that a pandemic was underway. Two years passed, the organization stressed that many countries are being too quick to declare it over and let down their guard.
COVID-19
Global Covid Deaths Top 6 Million as Omicron Wave Leaves Scars
More than six million people worldwide have died from Covid-19 two years after the novel pathogen started spreading globally, despite the distribution of vaccines that slashed fatality rates across the globe.
The latest one million recorded deaths came more slowly than the previous intervals. It took about 125 days to go from five million deaths to six million, compared to 117 days to hit the five-million mark and less than 90 days each to reach the three- and four-million ones, Bloomberg reported.
The pace has returned to what was seen during the first year of the pandemic, when the virus was still taking hold.
Covid continues to kill thousands of people every day. Billions more remain unvaccinated, either because they lack access to the shots or are unwilling to receive them, leaving them exposed to the infection and the world vulnerable to new variants.
The US alone accounted for 16% of the last million deaths — the highest share of any country. Brazil was 11% of the total, while India was responsible for 9%.
COVID-19
Hong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths
Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 150 deaths, as the city clings to a “zero-COVID” strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities, Reuters reported.
Many supermarket shelves were bare again on Saturday even as the government said there was plenty of fresh food supplies from the mainland and the public should not over-purchase.
According to Reuters two of the city’s largest consumer retail chains started rationing some food and drug items on Friday to curb panic buying amid fears of a citywide lockdown.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said there will not be a “complete lockdown” although many residents are unnerved and frustrated by what they see as mixed messages and policy tweaks on an almost daily basis.
Health authorities said on Saturday more than 900 care homes have been infected. The latest tally of 37,529 cases is down from 52,523 on Friday. This compares with about 100 infections at the start of February and a clean three-month streak of zero cases before the end of December, read the report.
As cases hit record highs, Hong Kong now has its most stringent restrictions in place since the pandemic started, with group gatherings limited to two people, masks compulsory and gyms, cinemas and most public venues closed. Flights into the city from nine countries are banned.
Government expert adviser Professor David Hui said on Saturday he believes around 15% of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people are already infected with COVID-19, broadcaster RTHK reported.
According to Reuters the jump in COVID-19 infections has limited manpower in the health care system, and for public transport, mall operators, supermarkets and pharmacies.
On Saturday, Hongkong Post said it would stop providing local courier and parcel services from Monday until further notice, focusing instead on “essential services” as infections rise.
Hong Kong has reported more than 403,000 cases of COVID since the coronavirus emerged in late 2019 and at least 1,560 deaths, far fewer than many other cities. Most infections and deaths were recorded in the past month.
While Hong Kong clings to its “zero-COVID” policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the global financial hub, Reuters reported.
Heated discussion held during UNSC meeting over possibility of biochemical weapons
Almost six million Afghans remain internally displaced: IOM
Afghan embassy in DC to close
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion
Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to expand diplomatic relations
Saar: IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal
Saar: IEA acting FM’s recognition remarks discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan-Pakistan bus services plan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan Acting FM’s remarks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
-
Featured4 days ago
Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘reject calls with US President Biden’
-
World4 days ago
Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart
-
Business4 days ago
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine war damage tops $100 billion so far
-
World4 days ago
S.Korea elects conservative outsider as president in major shift
-
Health5 days ago
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over bi-polarization of world order amid Ukraine conflict discussed