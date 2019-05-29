Former Supports of Ghani Demand Formation of Interim Gov’t

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2019)

The National Solidarity Party of Afghanistan (NSPA) and the Ismaili Council for Afghanistan on Wednesday called for the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan.

The two parties are led by Sayed Mansur Naderi, an Afghan politician, who backed President Ashraf Ghani during the 2014 elections.

Mohammad Reshad Manawi, a spokesman for the NSPA said that the legal tenure of President Ashraf ended on May 22 based on the Constitution and the National Unity Government (NUG) agreement.

He added that President Ashraf Ghani must step down because he is not a legitimate President anymore.

“According to the NUG agreement, the term of Ghani’s government has ended and we must not refer to the Constitution because it was not formed based on the Constitution,” said Milad Yousufi, a university lecturer.

Meanwhile, Saimeen Hassanzada, writer and a critic of Ghani’s government said that the government has no will for organizing a transparent election.

She further said that if the government remains in power the other electoral candidates will not have the same opportunities for competition.

Recently, the Supreme Court extended the tenure of President Ghani until the re-election of a new president.

The move was followed by widespread criticize among political parties and presidential candidates.