Former MP Claims Fake Identity Papers Distributed in Badakhshan District

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 6:47 pm)

A former parliament member from Badakhshan province claims that thousands of fake identity papers have been distributed in Dariam district of the province.

He further claimed that the distribution of fake identity papers aims for the engineering of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“They have received three thousand identity cards from the Population Registration Office and distributed them among their supporters,” said Abdul Ahad Afzali, a former MP from Badakhshan province.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Population Registration Office rejected the allegations, saying it is part of ongoing competitions between rival electoral candidates.

“The identity cards have been distributed based on the law and there was no wrongdoing. These are just baseless allegations,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman of the Population Registration Office.

Earlier, some residents of Nuristan province claimed that illegal identity cards have been distributed by the Population Registration Office without consideration of the statistics of the area, but the reports were called as baseless.