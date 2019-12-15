Former Head Of IEC Convicted Of Fraud In US

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2019)

Ahmad Yousuf Nooristani, former head of Independent Election Commission (IEC) sentenced up to 10 years in jail and paying up to $250,000 fine for committing ‘Fraud’ in the United States.

On December 11th morning, in the Federal Court, Nooristani pleaded guilty in federal court to Theft of Public Money. He admitted that he received over $100,000 in government benefits by concealing foreign travel and residency between July 2015 and December 2018.

Nooristani previously served as Head of Election Commission which in 2016, he surprisingly resigned and moved to the US.