Connect with us

Herat

Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down

Published

40 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 25, 2022)

Habib-u-Rahman Malikzada, former police chief of Tiora district of Ghor province was gun downed by unknown assailants in western Herat province on Tuesday, relatives of the deceased said.

According to his relatives, Malikzada was shot close to the entrance of his house in PD1 of Herat city on Tuesday morning.

Sabir Herawi, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Intelligence, has confirmed the incident, stating that the culprits fled the area after attacking Malikzada.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Herat

At least seven killed in Herat explosion

Published

3 days ago

on

January 22, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2022)

A car bomb detonated in western Herat province on Saturday evening, killing at least seven people, sources said.

Herat police headquarters said in a statement that a vehicle carrying explosives detonated in the Haji Abbas area in PD12 of Herat city at 6:50 this evening.

Police said an investigation had been started into the incident.

Herat Intelligence officials said a magnetic IED was attached to a vehicle which resulted in the explosion.

The security officials did not provide details about the casualties.

Arif Jalali, Head of Herat Hospital, stated that seven dead bodies, including four women and three men, and nine wounded people – including five women and four men – have been taken to the hospital.

Immediately, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Continue Reading

Herat

IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badghis have arrested four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites.

Mawolavi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the IEA’s cultural director in Badghis, said the men were captured on Wednesday afternoon in the Ab Kamari district of the province while digging ancient sites.

Sarwari said that the detainees were local residents and that they had been digging for artifacts illegally.

Meanwhile, last week, five people were arrested while digging for antiquities in the Qadis district of the province.

The detainees are currently under investigation.

Continue Reading

Business

Farmers stage protest over cancellation of budget for 1,450 agricultural projects – Herat

Published

2 years ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2020)

Dozens of farmers rallied in front of a Herat governor’s office to protest on the cancellation of nearly 1,500 agricultural projects in the province.

The farmers accuse the central government of “double standards” over implementing development projects.

They claimed that although the implementation of 1,450 agricultural projects has been started in the province in the past one month, the budget for these projects yet to be approved.

Meanwhile, officials at the Herat Chamber of Agriculture and Finance say the cancellation of the projects will cause huge economic losses to farmers.

Najibullah Rahmati, deputy director of the chamber, said that in the current situation, farmers need serious government support.

On the other hand, officials from the Herat Department of Agriculture acknowledged that the construction of more than 1,000 raisins farms and 420 onion warehouses in various districts of the province has been suspended due to the rejection of the ministry’s budget by the House of Representatives.

The Herat local government confirms the problems raised by the protesting farmers, a spokesman for the governor of Herat insisted that the governor himself had met with the protesting farmers and promised to pursue their demands in Kabul.

The total number of projects to be implemented in the country’s various provinces was about 15,000, but the ministry’s budget and amendment plan were twice rejected by the House of Representatives. The projects which were done 30%, has been stopped.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!