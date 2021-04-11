Business
Formal dairy sector tops 2 million liters of milk for 1399
Afghanistan hit a milk production record in 1399, the last solar year, which reducing the amount of milk needed to be imported.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), the total volume produced was 2,170,973 liters.
The top dairy province last year was Faryab, which produced 200 metric tons of milk, followed by Baghlan with 184; and Takhar with 182.
Maidan Wardak, Herat, Balkh, Kandahar, Kunduz and Samangan provinces also produced large quantities of milk, MAIL officials said.
According to MAIL data, there are currently 1,819 dairy farms in the country.
Kandahar province has the most dairy farms, with 618; while Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Ghazni and Laghman are also growing in terms of dairy farm numbers.
In other provinces, dairy farming is done more on a subsistence basis – and in a more traditional way.
According to MAIL officials, Afghanistan needs 2.9 million liters of milk annually and is currently importing about one million liters to meet demand.
Afghanistan is a farming country with a high capacity for raising cattle and currently has about four million cows and nearly twenty million goats and sheep.
Last year, about 2,500 tons of honey was produced in the country
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said a whopping 2,490 metric tons of honey was produced in the country in the 1399 solar year.
Paktia tops the list with 899 tons of honey, followed by Nangarhar with 500 tons and Khost with 416 tons while Herat, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Bamyan are also among the main honey producing provinces.
Currently, there are 6,757 large and small beekeeping farms across the country, with most of them located in Badghis, Herat, Badakhshan, Paktia, Kunduz, Daikundi, Bamyan, Logar, Sar-e-Pul, Farah, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa, Takhar, Baghlan and Khost provinces.
Badghis with 722, Herat with 593, Paktia with 550 and Badakhshan with 526 beekeeping farms are at the top of the beekeeping table.
Beekeeping is growing as a lucrative business and honey produced sells well on both the domestic and foreign markets.
One kilo of pure honey is sold locally for between 500 and 2,000 AFN.
Last year’s honey production was a sharp increase of 390 tons of honey produced against 1398, which ended at 2,100 tons for the solar year.
Saffron exports to India surpass $19 million mark
Afghanistan’s saffron export to India topped $19.08 million last year, indicating an 80 percent increase over the past five years.
In 2019, Afghanistan exported $17.38 million worth of saffron to India.
In an effort to further promote Afghan saffron trade in India, the Afghanistan Commercial Attaché office in Mumbai, in association with USAID and the US Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), and Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB) hosted the Afghan Saffron Promotion Virtual Conference on Wednesday.
“USAID, in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce and the US Department of Agriculture, is working with Afghan and Indian private and public sectors to increase saffron supply, reduce trade costs, and better serve Indian markets and consumers,” said USAID/Afghanistan Mission Director Tina Dooley-Jones.
“Together, we are working to improve farming techniques so Afghan farmers can sell more, high-quality saffron while adhering to important safety guidelines,” she said.
The event was attended by dignitaries from World Trade Center Mumbai, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and Kabul and Herat Chambers of Commerce & Investment, the Afghan Embassy in India said in a statement.
Manpreet Singh, President of the Indian Chamber of International Business said: “The market opportunity in India for saffron and Afghanistan is wide open. I know that Afghan saffron is winning international quality and taste awards. The price is also right. The only problem is that consumers do not know this.”
Water affairs authority confirms work to start on 44 new dams
National Water Affairs Regulation Authority (WARA) said Wednesday that the construction of 44 dams across the country will begin next month in order to help manage Afghan waters.
WARA stated that surveys and designs of these dams are being finalized and the construction contracts would be signed separately next month.
According to the department the following dams, at an estimated cost of $600 million, would be contracted in 21 provinces.
Aghan Jan in Uruzgan; Mizan, Markok, Qaria Aja, and Allaudin in Zabul; Zardalo, Mullah Cheragh, and Chard in Ghazni; Gromby, Gorbat and Jalrez in Maidan Wardak; Gomal, Gomal Dowom, Zama, and Rustai Mirza in Paktika; Domand in Khost; Kharwar in Logar; Sori Khola in Paktia; Sultan Ibrahim and Qale Sokhta in Sar-e-Pul; Almar and Khisht Pol in Faryab; Rustai Aab in Samangan; Kantiwa and Kala Gosh in Nuristan; Aab Lory in Kandahar; Shoray, and Buzbai in Badghis; Wursaj Socha Maagh in Takhar; Dahane Mohammad Gicha in Bamiyan; Dare Bamsir in Daikundi; Shina, Zardag Bam, and Khair Maidanak in Ghor; Noor Gul and Qata Qala in Kunar; Pang Ziyan, Dare Shrasta, and Surkh in Nangarhar; Buzban in Ghor; Talkhak in Parwan; and Watan Gat in Laghman.
WARA stated that the dams, which will be used for hydroelectric and irrigation purposes, could store around 1,200 million cubic meters of water once the projects are implemented.
Once construction is complete, these dams will also irrigate an estimated 320,000 hectares of land, WARA said.
According to WARA, the dams could also produce 97 MW of electricity.
The Afghan officials said that the projects would also provide employment for thousands of people.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan Dam in western Nimruz province last month.
The Kamal Khan Dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
