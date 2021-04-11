Formal dairy sector tops 2 million liters of milk for 1399

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2021)

Afghanistan hit a milk production record in 1399, the last solar year, which reducing the amount of milk needed to be imported.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), the total volume produced was 2,170,973 liters.

The top dairy province last year was Faryab, which produced 200 metric tons of milk, followed by Baghlan with 184; and Takhar with 182.

Maidan Wardak, Herat, Balkh, Kandahar, Kunduz and Samangan provinces also produced large quantities of milk, MAIL officials said.

According to MAIL data, there are currently 1,819 dairy farms in the country.

Kandahar province has the most dairy farms, with 618; while Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Ghazni and Laghman are also growing in terms of dairy farm numbers.

In other provinces, dairy farming is done more on a subsistence basis – and in a more traditional way.

According to MAIL officials, Afghanistan needs 2.9 million liters of milk annually and is currently importing about one million liters to meet demand.

Afghanistan is a farming country with a high capacity for raising cattle and currently has about four million cows and nearly twenty million goats and sheep.