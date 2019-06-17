Foreigners Are Managing Elections in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2019)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar the Leader of Hezb-e Islami and a presidential candidate on Monday claimed that foreigners are managing the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul, Hekmatyar said that no one in Afghanistan has an authority to make decisions regarding the election.

“Foreigners are selecting the time and the method of the election and it will be held under their management and the way they wish,” Hekmatyar said.

In addition, he linked the Afghan peace process with the holding of a transparent presidential election across the country.

He also criticized the postponement of the district council, provincial council, and Ghazni parliament elections.

Hekmatyar accused Ghani’s government of intentionally defaming and dividing the political parties.

Officials in the National Unity Government have not reacted to Hekmatyar’s remarks yet.