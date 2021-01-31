Latest News
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO sources
International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban’s deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials told Reuters.
The move could however escalate tensions with the Taliban which is demanding a full withdrawal.
“There will be no full withdrawal by allies by April-end,” one of the officials told Reuters.
“Conditions have not been met,” he said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
“And with the new US administration, there will be tweaks in the policy, the sense of hasty withdrawal which was prevalent will be addressed and we could see a much more calculated exit strategy.”
The former Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban early last year calling for the withdrawal of all foreign troops by May in return for the insurgents fulfilling certain security guarantees.
Trump hailed the accord – which did not include the Afghan government – as the end of two decades of war. He reduced US troops to 2,500 by this month, the fewest since 2001.
Plans on what will happen after April are now being considered and likely to be a top issue at a key NATO meeting in February, the NATO sources told Reuters.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September in Doha, but violence has remained high.
“No NATO ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, but we have been clear that our presence remains conditions-based,” said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. “Allies continue to assess the overall situation and to consult on the way forward.”
She said about 10,000 troops, including Americans, are in Afghanistan. Those levels are expected to stay roughly the same until after May, but the plan beyond that is not clear, the NATO source said.
Reuters reported that Kabul and some foreign governments and agencies say the Taliban has failed to meet conditions due to escalated violence and a failure to cut ties with militant groups such as Al Qaeda, which the Taliban denies.
The new US administration under Joe Biden has launched a review of the US-Taliban deal but a Pentagon spokesman said the Taliban have not met their commitments.
However, Washington remained committed to the process and had not decided on future troop levels, the Pentagon stated this week.
A State Department representative said Biden was committed to bringing a “responsible end to the ‘forever wars’… while also protecting Americans from terrorist and other threats.”
Afghanistan’s presidential palace did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, two Taliban sources said the group has become increasingly concerned in recent weeks about the possibility that Washington might change aspects of the agreement and keep troops in the country beyond May.
“We conveyed our apprehensions, but they assured us of honouring and acting on the Doha accord. What’s going on, on the ground in Afghanistan, is showing something else. And that’s why we decided to send our delegations to take our allies into confidence,” a Taliban leader in Doha told Reuters.
A Taliban delegation this week visited Iran and Russia, and the leader said they were contacting China.
Although informal meetings have been taking place between negotiators in Doha, progress has stalled in recent weeks after an almost one-month break, according to negotiators and diplomats.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters the insurgents remained committed to the peace process.
“No doubt that if the Doha deal is not implemented there will be consequences, and the blame will be upon that side which does not honour the deal,” he said.
“Our expectations are also that NATO will think to end this war and avoid more excuses for prolonging the war in Afghanistan.”
NATO and Washington will have a challenge getting the Taliban to agree to an extension beyond May.
Republic’s talks team claim no discussions held on interim govt
The Afghan Republic’s negotiating team on Sunday denied claims of there having been any discussions with the Taliban regarding an interim government.
Speaking at a virtual press conference in Doha, Qatar, one negotiating team member Rasul Talib said the Taliban has not yet called for discussions on the subject.
“No discussions have been held about an interim government,” said Talib.
“For the Republic’s negotiating team, it’s about what is actually on the negotiating table, not what they (Taliban) are talking about to the media,” Talib added.
Talib also said the Taliban’s head negotiator Abbas Stanikzai is not in Doha for talks but was in Moscow, delivering “propaganda speeches” in a bid to divert the public’s attention from the main topic of talks.
Talib also said that pre-conditions do not lead to dialogue.
“The agenda that the Taliban has raised, there is no issue of releasing prisoners,” Talib said.
The talks team also denied claims that the team members differed on issues among themselves and also rejected claims by the Taliban that President Ashraf Ghani was putting up obstacles in the way of peace.
They said there was no truth in these claims.
“The Doha deal [between the US and the Taliban] has given the Taliban more leverage but statements by officials from the new US administration regarding the revision of this agreement are promising,” Talib said.
The team said however they hope the Taliban team returns to the negotiating tables and that the group realizes that the only way to end the war is through negotiations.
The team did however deny reports that the negotiations had stalled and pointed out that they are not able to return to Afghanistan without the permission of the High Council of National Reconciliation.
Foreign missions unite against Taliban and its actions that ‘outrage the world’
The European Union and other diplomatic missions in Afghanistan including Australia, Canada, the UK, the US and NATO, all called out the Taliban on Sunday and demanded an end to the violence and to the destruction of vital infrastructure installations.
In a joint statement issued by the missions, they accused the Taliban of being responsible for the majority of targeted violence in the country and said the group’s “attacks undermine state institutions and contribute to an insecure environment in which terrorist and criminal groups are able to freely operate.
“We call on the government of Afghanistan to more actively and transparently investigate these attacks to ensure that those who instigate and carry out violence against the population are identified and brought to justice.”
The foreign missions pointed out that they had all invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people.
In line with this aid having been provided they said: “We condemn the ongoing destruction of vital infrastructure, including digging up roads, destroying cell towers, and blowing up energy stations by the Taliban.
“These actions serve no purpose besides hurting the Afghan people who – largely due to decades of conflict – suffer from food insecurity and significant economic and development challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.”
The missions stated that the Taliban must “understand that their violent, destructive actions outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan.”
They said they stand with those who are committed to bringing about an end to the conflict through an inclusive political settlement that ensures Afghanistan remains sovereign, united and democratic, at peace with itself and its neighbors, and preserving the human rights, development and economic achievements made over the past 19 years.
The EU and foreign missions stated they “expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure, and committing to a sustainable peace, for the benefit of all Afghans.”
In response to the statement, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh welcomed the move and tweeted: “We welcome and highly appreciate the stand of @EUinAfghanistan
and embassies of other friendly nations in Kabul condemning the senseless violence and destruction caused by the Taliban. Taliban terrorists must realize that it isn’t 1996.”
Officials launch investigation into Badakhshan man’s suicide
Local officials in Badakhshan province confirmed a 60-year-old man hanged himself in the Jurm district of Badakhshan province on Saturday evening.
Confirming the incident, Badakhshan governor spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said a delegation has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.
He said details will be shared with the media later.
The man was reportedly a resident of Dashtak village.
Meanwhile police spokesman Sanaullah Rouhani apologized for having given out information earlier that might not have been correct.
He said earlier the man committed suicide after having tried to borrow money from several relatives to buy food for his children overnight, but no one responded to his request.
Rouhani has since retracted this statement and said the reason for the man’s death is unclear.
However a number of provincial council members said the man’s name was Sardar Mohammad and he committed suicide due to poverty and hardship.
