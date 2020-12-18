Foreign troops committing crimes should be brought to justice: Chinese UN envoy

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday that all foreign forces in Afghanistan committing crimes should be brought to justice.

Speaking at the Security Council meeting on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that all perpetrators need to be brought to justice.

“The international community should do justice to the Afghan people,” Shuang told the council.

“This has reflected the will of the Afghan people. All the criminal acts need to be thoroughly investigated,” Shuang added.

This comes after reports emerged last month that families of the victims have called for the alleged perpetrators to be tried in Afghanistan.

Some have also welcomed the possibility of compensation for the deaths of their family members.

“I need justice and also expect compensation for the loss and pain they have caused us,” Abdul Latif from Sarkhume village in Uruzgan province told ABC.

The report stated that 19 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings however, none were identified but have been referred for possible prosecution.

Australia has issued termination notices to at least 10 special forces soldiers after the release of a report last week that found credible evidence of unlawful killings of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.