Latest News
Foreign partners pledge ‘conditions-based’ support to Afghanistan
Addressing delegates at the key donor pledging conference in Geneva on Tuesday, the European Union’s (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan and said that any move to set up an Islamic Emirate would affect the bloc’s support.
Borrell told delegates at the pledging conference: “A ceasefire should not be an outcome of the (peace) process, it should accompany the process from today…Any attempt to restore an Islamic Emirate would have an impact on our political and financial engagement.”
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, who announced the EU’s pledge at the conference, said: “A pledge of €1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the next four years illustrates our commitment to the Afghan people. Our assistance will support the Afghan authorities’ agenda for democratic, sustainable development and modernisation, helping to lift people out of poverty, improve governance, reduce corruption and enhance the daily lives of the Afghan people.”
In a statement issued by the EU after the announcement, the bloc said: “The EU’s support to Afghanistan is conditional upon an inclusive, Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process that builds on the political and social achievements of the last 19 years.”
The EU was not however alone in its conditions-based approach as many other countries echoed these words.
Top of the list among a number of conditions was that of women’s rights and most donors pledged support on condition that women’s voices continued to be heard, that women form a key component to the peace process and that their rights are preserved.
Reuters meanwhile reported that uncertainty over whether compromises needed for peace might lead to backsliding on human and women’s rights, has made some countries wary about making long-term commitments to an Afghan administration – which needs foreign money to cover about three-quarters of its spending.
Some diplomats said that keeping a tight rein on funding could provide foreign governments with some leverage to inject a greater sense of urgency into the peace process.
Also, most governments are under intense pressure to make savings as they ramp up spending to help their own economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats told Reuters.
Countries pledged billions of dollars on Tuesday in addition to the EU’s 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion).
According to Shamroz Khan Masjidi, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, Afghanistan’s foreign partners pledged a total of US$6 billion for development over the next four years.
Latest News
Ghani explains three pillar approach to a better Afghanistan
President Ashraf Ghani called for a moment of silence on Tuesday, while delivering his keynote remarks virtually at the Geneva Conference, for victims of recent attacks, including the Kabul University attack.
Geneva Conference 2020 has brought together about 70 foreign countries and stakeholders who will decide the funding assistance to Afghanistan for the years 2021 to 2024.
Addressing delegates Ghani said: “We, the Afghan people, government and the international community-share a vision of a sovereign, unified, democratic Afghanistan at peace with itself, the region and the world, capable of preserving and expanding the gains of the past two decades.”
Ghani said the country’s “three-pillar approach of peace, state and market-building presented in the second Afghan National Peace & Development Framework were validated & further enriched through a series of workshops with our partners in a spirit of genuine openness”.
Ghani said that we must build a strong regional consensus for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.
“A sovereign, unified and democratic Afghanistan at peace…is a shared vision of all. This is not just the ultimate objective of our negotiations with the Taliban in Doha, but more importantly, it is also the ultimate goal of the work we do every day,” Ghani added.
Ghani says conditions of well-being need to be created and “rules of the game” also need to be created so that Afghanistan does not find itself “pulled backwards by vacuums of governance in which destructive forces can thrive such as corruption and unequal distribution of resources.
Ghani says “peace-making process will, inshallah, result in an agreement on paper. But peace-building is a multi-dimensional, cross-sectoral, long-term process that will allow us to actually implement the components of any peace agreement on paper.”
Ghani highlighted the need to establish rule of law and security and providing services that build citizen’s trust in government in order to sustain a peace agreement.
“In this way market-building and state-building are inextricably linked to peace-building”.
Ghani stated that regional connectivity is not only key to Afghanistan’s market and state-building agenda but also a key to the country’s peace-building agenda.
“We need to create a strong regional consensus for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan,” he said.
Ghani said Afghanistan is facing daunting challenges but the country needs to adjust to deal with these issues and also acknowledged that “a lot more needs to be done now with a lot less”.
Ghani also mentioned the Afghan security forces and their ability to safeguard the country.
“We have been able to retake most of the districts captured by the Taliban,” Ghani said.
He also stated that there are less than 10,000 foreign troops in the country currently. “International forces reduced from 150,000 in 2011, to below 10,000 today,” he said.
Ghani asked international partners to help Afghanistan “do more with less” in the years ahead and said key sectors “are low-hanging fruits for increasing efficiency and output relatively quickly by implementing cost-cutting measures and deflating bloated bureaucracies”.
Ghani said that Afghanistan is currently focusing on self-sufficiency measures in the education, urban development, energy and infrastructure sectors.
“The real test of the strength of our partnership and the virtue of our shared vision is if we are able to avoid an even greater tragedy of our shared history. We must not let history repeat her tragedies here in Afghanistan.”
UN chief Antonio Guterres delivered a pre-recorded message to the pledging conference and highlighted the achievements Afghanistan has made over the years despite the serious challenges the country has faced over the years including conflict and poverty.
Guterres said Afghans have suffered for too long and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
Guterres told delegates it’s important that the peace process is inclusive and urges Afghanistan’s neighbors to support the country in its quest for peace and prosperity.
Latest News
Four Police Killed in Taliban Attack in Baghlan
At least 10 Taliban were killed and 12 others wounded after the insurgents attacked Afghan forces outposts in Khwaja–Alwan area of Pul-e-Khumri and in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province, said Baghlan police.
Baghlan police, spokesman Ahmad Jawid Basharat, said that four Afghan troops were also killed in the attacks and three others wounded.
On the other hand, Shajan Ayoubi, a member of Baghlan provincial council, said that in the attacks six Afghan security force members were killed and four others wounded.
Taliban so far has not commented about the attacks.
Latest News
MPs furious over Saleh’s comments about ‘corrupt lawmakers’
The Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament, on Tuesday canceled its session which was scheduled to hear operational plans by nominee ministers after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said some MPs were corrupt.
Saleh made the remarks during a sideline session at the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan on Monday.
He said: “Corruption by certain members of the parliament is big. Very big.”
“To this date, unfortunately, Afghanistan hasn’t been able to bring any member of the parliament to justice.”
Saleh also said: “This is a forgotten corner,” and that “to this date, ministers, generals, directors and even politicians of high stature have been charged but no member of the parliament has paid any price for their involvement in corruption.”
Reacting to this, MPs on Tuesday said they will not start the process of hearing plans from nominee ministers until Saleh has clarified his remarks.
They also warned that they will not approve the budget for the next fiscal year until this issue has been resolved.
This comes after Amrullah Saleh accused some members of parliament of widespread corruption at a Geneva meeting yesterday.
