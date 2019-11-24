Foreign National Killed as Blast Hits UN Vehicle in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2019)

An explosion hit the vehicle of the United Nations organization in the capital Kabul, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Minsitry Spokesman said the blast took place at around 6:20 pm [Kabul time] in Bukhar Khana area in PD9 of Kabul City.

One foreign national was killed and five civilians including two staff members of the United Nations were injured after a grenade was thrown on UN vehicle, Rahimi added.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.