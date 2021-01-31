Latest News
Foreign missions unite against Taliban and its actions that ‘outrage the world’
The European Union and other diplomatic missions in Afghanistan including Australia, Canada, the UK, the US and NATO, all called out the Taliban on Sunday and demanded an end to the violence and to the destruction of vital infrastructure installations.
In a joint statement issued by the missions, they accused the Taliban of being responsible for the majority of targeted violence in the country and said the group’s “attacks undermine state institutions and contribute to an insecure environment in which terrorist and criminal groups are able to freely operate.
“We call on the government of Afghanistan to more actively and transparently investigate these attacks to ensure that those who instigate and carry out violence against the population are identified and brought to justice.”
The foreign missions pointed out that they had all invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people.
In line with this aid having been provided they said: “We condemn the ongoing destruction of vital infrastructure, including digging up roads, destroying cell towers, and blowing up energy stations by the Taliban.
“These actions serve no purpose besides hurting the Afghan people who – largely due to decades of conflict – suffer from food insecurity and significant economic and development challenges, further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.”
The missions stated that the Taliban must “understand that their violent, destructive actions outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan.”
They said they stand with those who are committed to bringing about an end to the conflict through an inclusive political settlement that ensures Afghanistan remains sovereign, united and democratic, at peace with itself and its neighbors, and preserving the human rights, development and economic achievements made over the past 19 years.
The EU and foreign missions stated they “expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure, and committing to a sustainable peace, for the benefit of all Afghans.”
In response to the statement, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh welcomed the move and tweeted: “We welcome and highly appreciate the stand of @EUinAfghanistan
and embassies of other friendly nations in Kabul condemning the senseless violence and destruction caused by the Taliban. Taliban terrorists must realize that it isn’t 1996.”
Latest News
Republic’s talks team claim no discussions held on interim govt
The Afghan Republic’s negotiating team on Sunday denied claims of there having been any discussions with the Taliban regarding an interim government.
Speaking at a virtual press conference in Doha, Qatar, one negotiating team member Rasul Talib said the Taliban has not yet called for discussions on the subject.
“No discussions have been held about an interim government,” said Talib.
“For the Republic’s negotiating team, it’s about what is actually on the negotiating table, not what they (Taliban) are talking about to the media,” Talib added.
Talib also said the Taliban’s head negotiator Abbas Stanikzai is not in Doha for talks but was in Moscow, delivering “propaganda speeches” in a bid to divert the public’s attention from the main topic of talks.
Talib also said that pre-conditions do not lead to dialogue.
“The agenda that the Taliban has raised, there is no issue of releasing prisoners,” Talib said.
The talks team also denied claims that the team members differed on issues among themselves and also rejected claims by the Taliban that President Ashraf Ghani was putting up obstacles in the way of peace.
They said there was no truth in these claims.
“The Doha deal [between the US and the Taliban] has given the Taliban more leverage but statements by officials from the new US administration regarding the revision of this agreement are promising,” Talib said.
The team said however they hope the Taliban team returns to the negotiating tables and that the group realizes that the only way to end the war is through negotiations.
The team did however deny reports that the negotiations had stalled and pointed out that they are not able to return to Afghanistan without the permission of the High Council of National Reconciliation.
Latest News
Officials launch investigation into Badakhshan man’s suicide
Local officials in Badakhshan province confirmed a 60-year-old man hanged himself in the Jurm district of Badakhshan province on Saturday evening.
Confirming the incident, Badakhshan governor spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said a delegation has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.
He said details will be shared with the media later.
The man was reportedly a resident of Dashtak village.
Meanwhile police spokesman Sanaullah Rouhani apologized for having given out information earlier that might not have been correct.
He said earlier the man committed suicide after having tried to borrow money from several relatives to buy food for his children overnight, but no one responded to his request.
Rouhani has since retracted this statement and said the reason for the man’s death is unclear.
However a number of provincial council members said the man’s name was Sardar Mohammad and he committed suicide due to poverty and hardship.
Latest News
Ghani adviser claims Taliban are not invested in peace
Waheed Omer, President Ashraf Ghani’s advisor and director general of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs said on Saturday the Taliban must first fulfil its obligations made in the past before laying down new demands.
Speaking at a press conference Omer said that in the past two years the Afghan government has taken six major steps towards peace, but this has not been reciprocated by the Taliban.
“The Taliban has not taken even a small step towards peace over the last two years,” Omer said.
“Instead of imposing new conditions, they [Taliban] must fulfill their past commitments,” Omer added.
Omer also emphasized that peace based on a deal between several politicians or “elite peace” will not be sustainable.
Taliban members have said they are willing to enter into talks with a new administration if Ghani steps down, but the president has rejected the idea of an interim government, which he said Friday just leads to bloodshed – as experienced in the past.
“We have to agree on the election date that there is a legitimate way to transfer power, we had transitional governments, which led to bloodshed,” Ghani said.
However, experts say that any pursuit of supremacy by the Taliban and the government will completely thwart the peace efforts.
“The Presidential Palace must be convinced that fortunately or unfortunately an interim government is coming. In my view, an interim government has many advantages over a merged government which includes the Taliban,” said former water and energy minister Ali Ahmad Osmani.
“In Afghanistan, there is a need for a national reconciliation between the two sides of the war, until the two sides stop fighting and seeking supremacy, there will be no peace in Afghanistan,” said Tariq Farhad, a former presidential adviser.
Meanwhile, State Ministry of Peace Affairs says the Taliban is not willing to sit down at the negotiating table.
“The other side is not yet ready to sit at the negotiating table, so the consequences of civilian casualties as a result of the ongoing war and violence are on those who are delaying the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, the ministry’s spokeswoman.
Meanwhile the president’s adviser Omer also said that the Taliban negotiators are not showing any interest in holding meetings with the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team in Doha after negotiations resumed early this month following a three week break.
“Our war with the Taliban is over values. We are ready to be convinced or to convince them. Our hope is that the Taliban will participate in Doha and focus more on talks,” Omer said.
However, the peace talks in Doha have stalled and face an uncertain fate. Each side accuses the other of obstructing the process and making excuses.
Republic’s talks team claim no discussions held on interim govt
Foreign missions unite against Taliban and its actions that ‘outrage the world’
Officials launch investigation into Badakhshan man’s suicide
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
Ariana News 8pm News: 30 Jan 2021
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Dozens killed in Niger attack
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
Breakthrough expected in Gulf dispute with Qatar
NDS arrests 130 people in 3 months for various crimes
Sola: Government’s reaction over Taliban’s recent remarks
Ariana News 8pm News: 30 Jan 2021
Tahawol: Uncertainty in peace talks
Tahawol: Role of Russia, Iran in the Afghan peace process
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Governor of Faryab, Naqibullah Faiq
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden tackles issue of bounties on US troops in Afghanistan with Putin
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban ‘unwilling’ peace talks participants: Nadery
-
Latest News4 days ago
AIHRC reports sharp increase in assassinations last year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two policemen killed, four wounded in separate blasts in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Commitment to peace is all that’s keeping Republic’s team in Doha
-
Business5 days ago
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden and Stoltenberg discuss global challenges including Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
MPs call for ‘national treasure’ to be sent abroad for safekeeping