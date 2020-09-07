Connect with us

Foreign Ministry says gov’t entering talks ‘with a spirit of goodwill’

Ariana News

1 min ago

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday welcomed the statement by the heads of the European Union and Canada on imminent peace talks and said government fully intends to seize the opportunity to end the conflict through negotiations. 

In a statement issued early Monday, MoFA stated that the Afghan government was also entering talks “with a spirit of goodwill and constructive intent”. 

Referring to the release of the Taliban prisoners as an example of this, MoFA stated that this move in itself was a goodwill gesture to build confidence “that goes beyond the Afghan government’s obligations”.

MoFA also called on the Taliban to reciprocate by agreeing on a ceasefire and agree to an immediate reduction of violence. 

“The Government of Afghanistan shares the vision for an end state of peace talks where all Afghans, women and men, continue to thrive with their fundament rights intact.”

This statement comes after the EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul and the Canadian ambassador issued a statement Sunday calling for all democratic and human rights achievements of the past 19 years to be preserved during upcoming negotiations with the Taliban. 

The EU and Canada also urged all warring parties to immediately start talks to find a negotiated settlement to end the long-term conflict. 

 

India to send team to Kabul to investigate gurdwara attack

Ariana News

September 6, 2020

September 6, 2020

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

An Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is expected to visit Kabul to investigate the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul in March that left 27 people dead, including an Indian national. 

India Today reported Sunday that the team of three to four investigators will be the agency’s first international case following amendments to the NIA act which allows the agency to investigate terrorist activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad. 

Officials said details of the Kabul trip will not be made public due to security concerns. However, India Today reported that investigators are hoping to get access to several prisoners accused of having been involved in the attack. 

IS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack and one of the suicide bombers involved in the attack was Ijas Kallukettiya Purayil, a dentist from India who joined the terrorist organization in 2016. 

His Indian wife and minor son are currently in prison in Kabul.

Commander ‘Sword’s’ men allegedly behind ANDSF checkpoints attack

Ariana News

September 6, 2020

September 6, 2020

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

Armed men under the command of Public Uprising Forces commander Alipur allegedly attacked several Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ checkpoints in Behsood district of central Maidan Wardak province on Saturday.

Mohammad Sharifzoi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Ariana News that gunmen under Alipur, also known as Commander Shamsher (Sword), wounded two policemen and captured one.

Sharifzoi added that the gunmen also seized a military Humvee and a number of weapons.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said the incident would be investigated.

Alipur has not yet commented. 

In November 2018, Alipur was arrested by the NDS forces on criminal charges – a move that sparked protests in the capital Kabul.

He was released following a two-day violent demonstration in the city.

India continues to report record numbers of daily Coronavirus cases

Ariana News

September 6, 2020

September 6, 2020

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2020)

India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, setting yet another global daily record. 

India’s health ministry reported 90,632 new cases in 24 hours and 1,065 deaths in the same time. 

India’s total number of cases is now at 4.1 million with 70,626 deaths. 

Some reports indicate the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country and that numbers had surged after restrictions on public movement had been eased. 

According to Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, the pandemic in India will not finish this year as the virus has spread from cities to other parts of the country. 

India has recorded the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a struggling economy.

