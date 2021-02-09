Connect with us

Foreign Ministry confirms driver killed in early morning explosion 

Ariana News

Published

33 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

Officials from the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed a ministerial driver was killed early Tuesday morning when the armored Land Cruiser he was traveling in was targeted in an IED explosion. 

The incident happened at around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center.

Police said at the time that one person was wounded. However, the Foreign Ministry said early afternoon that the vehicle belonged to the ministry and that one of their drivers had been killed. 

This was the first of two deadly attacks in Kabul early Tuesday. 

Shortly after this explosion, gunmen killed four employees from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development when they opened fire on a Toyota Corolla. 

This incident happened in Bagh-e-Daud area in PD5 in Kabul. 

So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Four killed, one wounded in two separate attacks in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

At least four people were killed and one other wounded in two separate incidents on Tuesday morning in Kabul city.

The first incident happened around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center when an armored Land Cruiser belonging to government was targeted in an IED explosion. 

According to police one person was wounded in the blast.

No details were provided regarding the identity of the wounded person.

The second incident took place minutes later in Bagh-e-Daud area of PD5 in Kabul, when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Police confirmed four people from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were killed in the incident.

So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

US CENTCOM chief concerned about Taliban’s ‘actions’

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

US Central Command Chief Frank McKenzie indicated Monday that the Taliban would need to change course for Washington to withdraw all its troops by the May 1 deadline. 

Addressing a virtual event held by the Middle East Institute, McKenzie, the Marine Corps general said: “Frankly, I remain concerned about the actions that the Taliban has taken up until this point.” 

“The matter is under review,” he said.

This comes after a congressionally-mandated Afghan Study Group report released last Wednesday recommended that US troops should stay in the country beyond the deadline.

Reading at first from a statement, McKenzie was careful about voicing his stance on the deal signed between the US and the Taliban in February last year. 

“I know that the administration has taken a close look at the way forward,” he said.

“Some key elements of that plan though, require the Taliban to take actions, and so they need to do some things, too, if we’re going to go forward.”

McKenzie acknowledged that he has been consulted about the way forward and said: “I’ve had the opportunity to give inputs.” he said. 

“I know they’re (Biden administration) giving it a great deal of thought and consideration, and we’ll have a way forward here, I think, in the near future.”

Taliban deny claims that freed prisoners have returned to battlefield

Ariana News

Published

18 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Monday dismissed claims that 85 percent of the Taliban prisoners freed last year have returned to the battlefield. 

“These remarks are not true … Kabul administration always make such remarks,” said Naeem, adding that some of the former inmates have been re-arrested without having committed crimes. 
 
This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday that 85 percent of the over 5,500 Taliban prisoners freed in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement last year had returned to the battlefield. 
 
Saleh also said that many of them had been rearrested or killed by Afghan forces during clashes. 
 
“The issue is verified not only by the Afghan forces but international partners also verified it. Video and audio clips also reveal that they started their activities again,” said Zabiullah Adel, an official in Saleh’s office.
 
Meanwhile, sources at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) also said that many of the freed prisoners had returned to the battlefield. 
 
“It is clear that Taliban (fighters) returned to the battlefield again; their numbers need to be investigated. It is clear that they want war in Afghanistan,” said Sarwar Naizai, a political analyst.
 
“The end of war is not like this, one day one person is released and the next day he is arrested again. This issue forces other Taliban to join the battlefield again,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
 
In February last year the US signed a deal with the Taliban on the withdrawal of troops. The Afghan government was not party to the agreement but was required to release over 5,500 Taliban prisoners in exchange for a reduction in violence on the Taliban’s part and the start of peace talks. 
 
Government released the prisoners, however there has been no reduction in violence and the peace talks in Doha have all but stalled after the Taliban failed to return to the talks tables after a three week break over December. 
