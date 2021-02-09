Latest News
Foreign Ministry confirms driver killed in early morning explosion
Officials from the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed a ministerial driver was killed early Tuesday morning when the armored Land Cruiser he was traveling in was targeted in an IED explosion.
The incident happened at around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center.
Police said at the time that one person was wounded. However, the Foreign Ministry said early afternoon that the vehicle belonged to the ministry and that one of their drivers had been killed.
This was the first of two deadly attacks in Kabul early Tuesday.
Shortly after this explosion, gunmen killed four employees from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development when they opened fire on a Toyota Corolla.
This incident happened in Bagh-e-Daud area in PD5 in Kabul.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
Four killed, one wounded in two separate attacks in Kabul
At least four people were killed and one other wounded in two separate incidents on Tuesday morning in Kabul city.
The first incident happened around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center when an armored Land Cruiser belonging to government was targeted in an IED explosion.
According to police one person was wounded in the blast.
No details were provided regarding the identity of the wounded person.
The second incident took place minutes later in Bagh-e-Daud area of PD5 in Kabul, when unknown gunmen opened fire on a Toyota Corolla vehicle.
Police confirmed four people from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were killed in the incident.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
US CENTCOM chief concerned about Taliban’s ‘actions’
US Central Command Chief Frank McKenzie indicated Monday that the Taliban would need to change course for Washington to withdraw all its troops by the May 1 deadline.
Addressing a virtual event held by the Middle East Institute, McKenzie, the Marine Corps general said: “Frankly, I remain concerned about the actions that the Taliban has taken up until this point.”
“The matter is under review,” he said.
This comes after a congressionally-mandated Afghan Study Group report released last Wednesday recommended that US troops should stay in the country beyond the deadline.
Reading at first from a statement, McKenzie was careful about voicing his stance on the deal signed between the US and the Taliban in February last year.
“I know that the administration has taken a close look at the way forward,” he said.
“Some key elements of that plan though, require the Taliban to take actions, and so they need to do some things, too, if we’re going to go forward.”
McKenzie acknowledged that he has been consulted about the way forward and said: “I’ve had the opportunity to give inputs.” he said.
“I know they’re (Biden administration) giving it a great deal of thought and consideration, and we’ll have a way forward here, I think, in the near future.”
Latest News
Taliban deny claims that freed prisoners have returned to battlefield
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Monday dismissed claims that 85 percent of the Taliban prisoners freed last year have returned to the battlefield.
Foreign Ministry confirms driver killed in early morning explosion
Four killed, one wounded in two separate attacks in Kabul
US CENTCOM chief concerned about Taliban’s ‘actions’
Taliban deny claims that freed prisoners have returned to battlefield
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
-
Latest News5 days ago
NDS chief for Ghoryan district killed in Taliban ambush
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
16 pro-government forces killed in Kunduz attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
-
Featured5 days ago
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Secretary of State, Khalizad discuss Afghan peace