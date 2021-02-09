Foreign Ministry confirms driver killed in early morning explosion 

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2021)

Officials from the Afghan Foreign Ministry confirmed a ministerial driver was killed early Tuesday morning when the armored Land Cruiser he was traveling in was targeted in an IED explosion.

The incident happened at around 09:20 in 1st Macroryan in PD16 in the city center.

Police said at the time that one person was wounded. However, the Foreign Ministry said early afternoon that the vehicle belonged to the ministry and that one of their drivers had been killed.

This was the first of two deadly attacks in Kabul early Tuesday.

Shortly after this explosion, gunmen killed four employees from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development when they opened fire on a Toyota Corolla.

This incident happened in Bagh-e-Daud area in PD5 in Kabul.

So far no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.