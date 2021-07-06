Latest News
Foreign Minister Atmar meets with regional partners
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanif Atmar met on Tuesday morning in Kabul with Afghanistan’s major regional partners to discuss the escalation of violence by the Taliban, the destruction of public property and infrastructure, the issue of IDPs and a new chapter in Afghanistan’s relations with the world.
Pointing to the Taliban’s non-compliance with the commitments of the Doha Peace Accord signed with the US last year and UN Resolution 2513, Atmar called on Afghanistan’s regional partners to put pressure on the Taliban to renounce violence and killings and return to meaningful peace talks.
According to a statement, Atmar spoke of the Taliban not cutting ties with foreign fighters and members of international terrorist groups, calling it a potential threat to regional stability and an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of terrorist networks.
Atmar added that given this great threat, a joint struggle and practical cooperation between countries against terrorist groups is crucial.
The Foreign Minister also discussed the new chapter in Afghanistan’s relations with the world, emphasizing the continued support of international partners for the people and government of Afghanistan and the preservation of the achievements of the last two decades, especially women’s, girls’ and children’s rights, freedom of expression and minority rights, the statement read.
The ambassadors of the region, while expressing regret over the high level of violence and killings, assured Atmar of their support for the government and people of Afghanistan, while maintaining and strengthening the achievements of the last two decades, after the withdrawal of support forces.
Latest News
Pakistan closes Torkham crossing due to COVID-19
Pakistan’s Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Tuesday that the Torkham crossing would be closed with immediate effect to all traffic due to COVID-19.
“On the advice of the NCOC (National Command Operation Center) all types of immigration departure and arrival will be closed from today,” the minister announced in a tweet.
The Torkham Immigration Centre on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border would remain closed until new guidelines were provided by the NCOC, the minister added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Tribune reported that the interior minister also addressed a press conference this week where he discussed the situation developing in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US military forces.
Rashid said: “We are keeping an eye on the situation in Afghanistan.”
Latest News
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. announced Friday it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.
“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram … and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander said.
U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett did not address the specific complaints of many Afghan soldiers who inherited the abandoned airfield, instead referring to a statement last week, AP reported.
The statement said the handover of the many bases had been in the process soon after President Joe Biden’s mid-April announcement that America was withdrawing the last of its forces. Leggett said in the statement that they had coordinated their departures with Afghanistan’s leaders.
Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield about an hour’s drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack and rummaged through giant storage tents before being evicted, according to Afghan military officials.
“At first we thought maybe they were Taliban,” said Abdul Raouf, a soldier of 10 years. He said the the U.S. called from the Kabul airport and said “we are here at the airport in Kabul.”
As of last week, most NATO soldiers had already quietly left. The last U.S. soldiers are likely to remain until an agreement to protect the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, which is expected to be done by Turkey, is completed, AP reported.
Bagram was a massive facility, the size of a small city, that had been exclusively used by the U.S. and NATO. AP reported that the sheer size is extraordinary, with roadways weaving through barracks and past hangar-like buildings. There are two runways and over 100 parking spots for fighter jets known as revetments because of the blast walls that protect each aircraft. One of the two runways is 3,660 meters long and was built in 2006. There’s a passenger lounge, a 50-bed hospital and giant hangar-size tents filled with supplies such as furniture.
Kohistani said the U.S. left behind 3.5 million items, all itemized by the departing U.S. military. They include tens of thousands of bottles of water, energy drinks and military ready-made meals, known as MRE’s.
“When you say 3.5 million items, it is every small item, like every phone, every door knob, every window in every barracks, every door in every barracks,” he said.
The big ticket items left behind include thousands of civilian vehicles, many of them without keys to start them, and hundreds of armored vehicles. Kohistani said the U.S. also left behind small weapons and the ammunition for them, but the departing troops took heavy weapons with them. Ammunition for weapons not being left behind for the Afghan military was blown up before they left.
Afghan soldiers who wandered Monday throughout the base that had once seen as many as 100,000 U.S. troops were deeply critical of how the U.S. left Bagram, leaving in the night without telling the Afghan soldiers tasked with patrolling the perimeter.
“In one night, they lost all the goodwill of 20 years by leaving the way they did, in the night, without telling the Afghan soldiers who were outside patrolling the area,” said Afghan soldier Naematullah, who asked that only his one name be used, AP reported.
Within 20 minutes of the U.S.’s silent departure on Friday, the electricity was shut down and the base was plunged into darkness, said Raouf, the soldier of 10 years who has also served in Taliban strongholds of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The sudden darkness was like a signal to the looters, he said. They entered from the north, smashing through the first barrier, ransacking buildings, loading anything that was not nailed down into trucks.
On Monday, three days after the U.S. departure, Afghan soldiers were still collecting piles of garbage that included empty water bottles, cans and empty energy drinks left behind by the looters.
Kohistani, meanwhile, said the nearly 20 years of U.S. and NATO involvement in Afghanistan was appreciated but now it was time for Afghans to step up, AP reported.
“We have to solve our problem. We have to secure our country and once again build our country with our own hands,” he said.
Latest News
Putin offers to help Tajikistan protect border with Afghanistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon that he was ready to provide the necessary support to his Tajik counterpart to ward off any threats emanating from Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by Putin’s office, Moscow said the two leaders had discussed the situation along the Tajik-Afghan border in a telephone conversation.
“The discussion focused on the difficult situation on the Tajik-Afghan border caused by the escalation of armed confrontation in Afghanistan, including in the border area,” the statement read.
“Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to provide Tajikistan with the necessary support, both bilaterally and within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation,” read the statement.
This comes after escalating violence has gripped the northern parts of Afghanistan in the past week and resulted in a number of districts, and border crossings into Tajikistan, falling to the Taliban.
During a National Security Council meeting on Monday, Rahmon meanwhile ordered the deployment of 20,000 troops to the frontier.
Rahmon also raised concerns over the situation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.
These developments come after over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan on Sunday as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries, Central Asian media outlet Akipress reported on Monday
Akipress said the Taliban captured Khwahan, Shekay, Nusay, Maimay, Sheghnan, and Ishkashim districts in Badakhshan province, which all border Tajikistan.
According to the report, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.
Reports also emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.
Last week, Moscow promised to provide any necessary assistance to Tajikistan if needed.
Russia’s state media TASS reported Thursday that State Duma Defense Committee Head Vladimir Shamanov said assistance will be provided in accordance with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Speaking ahead of a meeting with the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council, Shamanov said: “We will surely provide comprehensive assistance to Tajikistan under the CSTO commitments [in case of the mounting terrorist threat]. Naturally, we won’t leave it [Tajikistan] alone.”
The head of the State Duma Defense Committee also reiterated Russia’s position with regard to the concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.
“The measures, including those taken by the Russian side, were outlined both by the [Russian] defense minister and the president [of Russia] to the effect that we need to think about providing the 201st military base in Tajikistan with the required capabilities,” Shamanov said adding that Russian border guards were now “taking a number of organizational measures” in this regard.
Pakistan closes Torkham crossing due to COVID-19
Foreign Minister Atmar meets with regional partners
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Putin offers to help Tajikistan protect border with Afghanistan
Germany grants 2,400 visas to Afghan employees, relatives
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Taliban seize Qaisar district in Faryab
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Sola: Cancellation of Afghan politicians’ travel to Doha discussed
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-linked black fungus in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Challenges ahead of trade in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Consequences of foreign troops withdrawal from Bagram base
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
-
COVID-194 days ago
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
-
Latest News4 days ago
State Dept says won’t link Turkey’s child soldiers placing with Afghanistan talks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four people wounded in rocket attack on Atta Noor’s house in Balkh
-
Latest News2 days ago
Turkey, Pakistan and Iran consulates close doors in Balkh
-
Latest News3 days ago
US looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans
-
Latest News3 days ago
US defense chief approves plan to transfer authority