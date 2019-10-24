Foreign Forces Convoy Attacked Near Bagram Airfield

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)

Taliban militants shell rockets on a convoy of foreign forces near Bagram Airfield but caused no casualties, a security official said.

Provincial Police Chief Mohammad Mahfoz Walizada said the incident took place last mid-night in Syadan village in Bagram district of Parwan province.

He added that the foreign forces came under attack while they were patrolling in the area.

No damage or losses reported as a result of the incident.

However, a Taliban spokesman claimed that eight foreigner soldiers were killed and four others wounded as a result of the attack.

The Resolute Support Mission has not made a comment about the incident yet.